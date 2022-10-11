Five wild runs from 2021 Red Bull Rampage

Red Bull Rampage is all set to make its return on Oct. 21, 2022. Before the freeride contest returns to an old-school classic venue in Utah, switching it up from last year, its time to look back at what happened in 2021.

Red Bull is starting its countdown to 2022 Red Bull Rampage with a recap of five incredible contest runs from 2021.

Five Wildest Runs from Red Bull Rampage 2021

What’s Red Bull say?

Red Bull Rampage returns to the steep and unforgiving terrain of south-west Utah in 2022! To get you in the right mood, we look back on the top 5 runs of Red Bull Rampage 2021!

October 21, you better be ready.

📺 Red Bull Rampage LIVE October 21st, 11AM MDT