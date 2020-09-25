UCI announces 2021 World Cup calendar with no Mont-Sainte-Anne

With the 2020 World Cup season almost ready to start, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) is already looking ahead to next year. The sport’s governing body announced the proposed, shortened 2021 World Cup calendar Friday.

Notably absent is the historic Quebec venue, Mont-Sainte-Anne. It is the first year since the World Cup started that there will be no planned Canadian stop for the World Cup or world championships. MSA was initially included on the 2020 World Cup calendar, before that schedule was re-written by coronavirus.

Looking Ahead: XCM heads stateside while Italy and Switzerland announced as world champs hosts

After a very successful World Cup debut in 2019, Shownshoe, W.Va is back on the World Cup calendar in 2021. In 2024, it will host UCI marathon world championships. The event is usually dominated by European athletes. Bringing it across the pond could give North American endurance athletes a shot at going long for the rainbow jersey.

2025 and 2026 world championships venues were also announced, for XCO and Downhill. Wallis canton in Switzerland will combine XCO, DH, XC-Relay as well as XC Marathon and E-MTB world championships into one big event.The following year, the long-standing World Cup venue of Val di Sole, Italy will host XCO and Downhill world championships. It will be the third time Val di Sole has hosted a world championships. The Italian region previously held the event in 2008 and a downhill-only event in 2016.

2021 UCI International XCO / Downhill calendar