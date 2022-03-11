2022 Canada Cup mountain bike calendar

After teasing a full return to Canada Cup racing in late 2021, Cycling Canada has now published the full list of 2022 cross country and downhill mountain bike events.

Cross Country

Seven Canada Cup events are in the works for 2022, as well as national championships and marathon nationals. The Canada Cup series spans six provinces, from B.C. to New Brunswick, between May and August, starting at Mont-Tremblant, Que. Several events will include both Olympic distance (XCO) and Short Track (XCC) events. Many will be part of the UCI Junior Series.

National championships return to Horseshoe Resort in Oro, Ont. after a ‘rona-related delay that saw Baie-St.-Paul take on hosting duties in 2021. Marathon national champs are still tbd.

Downhill

Gravity racing also starts in Mont-Tremblant, giving the rest of Canada one shot at racing before the series heads west to B.C. SilverStar Resort hosts the second round of racing. Then the Dunbar Summer Series takes over with a pair of Canada Cup rounds and 2022 Canadian downhill national champs at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort in July.

Crankworx is also returning to Whistler, adding one more non-series UCI downhill event in Canada this year.

Mont-Sainte-Anne

The big news for top Canadian talents will be the return of World Cup racing to the north. Mont-Sainte-Anne hosts World Cup downhill, XCO and XCC racing for the first time since 2018.

The last international event in Canada was hosted at MSA, when the 2019 UCI mountain bike world championships made a historic third visit to the storied Quebec venue.

2022 Cross Country Canada Cup schedule (XCO/XCC)

Crossroads Canada Cup (Mont-Tremblant, Que.) – XCO C2 /UCI Jr. – May 27-29

Baie-St.-Paul Canada Cup (Que.) – XCO C1/XCC C3/UCI Jr. – June 3-5

Canmore Canada Cup (Alta.) – XCO C1/XCC C3/UCI Jr. – June 17-19

Whistler Canada Cup (B.C.) – XCO C2 / Jr. C2 – June 25

Sherbrooke Canada Cup (Que.) – XCO C2 / UCI Jr. – July 17

Canadian XCO/XCC national championships – Oro Station, Ont. – July 23-24

Kentville Canada Cup (N.S.) – XCO C2 / Jr. C2 – Aug. 13-14

Dieppe Canada Cup (N.B.) – XCO C2 / Jr. C2 / XCC C3 – Aug. 20-21

2022 Downhill Canada Cup schedule

Crossroads Canada Cup (Mont-Tremblant, Que.) – UCI C2 DH – May 27-29

SilverStar Canada Cup (Vernon, B.C.) – UCI C2 – June 9-10

Fernie Canada Cup (Fernie, B.C.) – UCI C2 – July 16-17

Panorama Canada Cup (Invermere, B.C.) – UCI C2 – July 20

Canadian Downhill National Championships (Kicking Horse Mountain Resort) – July 23-24

Crankworx Canadian Open DH (Whistler, B.C.0 – UCI C1 – Aug. 14