2022 Enduro World Series adds Canadian qualifier events

The Enduro World Series released its full list of official EWS Qualifier events, including three races here in Canada. EWS Qualifier events are the races that allow riders to earn points to join the main Enduro World Series events in the pro categories.

The three qualifier events taking place in Canada are split between B.C. and Quebec. OneUp Squamish Enduro and the Vedder Mountain Bike Festival give racers two opportunities to earn points early in May. Then Marin Wildside Enduro’s Mont Lac-Vert event gives Canada’s eastern riders a go in July.

These add to the full Norco Canadian Enduro Series event calendar, which is out now for 2022, and the Marin Wildside Enduro series, which will be released in early February.

The full updated 2022 EWS calendar runs from June 4 – October 1. While southern hemisphere events were pulled due to ongoing travel restrictions, the series does make its return to North America this season. Whistler EWS returns for the first time since 2019 along with two U.S.-based events. The Trophy of Nations is also back for 2022, capping off the season in Finale Ligure, Italy.

Full list of international EWS Qualifier events.

EWS 2022 Qualifier events – Canada

OneUp Squamish Enduro (Squamish, B.C.) May 7

Vedder Mountain Bike Festival (Abbostford, B.C.) – May 15

Marin Wildside Enduro (Mont Lac-Vert, Que.) – July 17

Enduro World Series 2022 calendar (updated)

Tweed Valley (Innerleithen, GBR) – June 4

Petzen-Jamnica (Petzen Jamnica, Slovenia and Austria) – June 18

Val di Fassa (Canazei, Italy) – June 25

Whistler (Canada) – August 6

Burke (Vermont, U.S.A.) – August 13

Sugarloaf (Maine, U.S.A.) – August 20

Crans-Montana (Crans-Montana, Switz) – September 17

Loudenvielle (Loudenvielle, France) – September 24

Trophy of Nations (Finale Ligure, Italy) – October 1