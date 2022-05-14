Home > MTB

Formation women land first sends at 2022 Red Bull freeride event

Big cliffs and big moves from Canadians and international crew in Virgin, Utah

Photo by: Vaea Verbeeck drops in. Photo: Natalie Starr / Red Bull Content Pool
May 14, 2022
After days on the shovels digging the loose Utah dirt, riders at Red Bull Formation had their first day on bikes.

The women’s freeride progression session is back for its third year with its biggest field yet. Three Canadians are among the 12 women in Virgin, Utah for the 2022 event.

Georgia Astle weaves through the desert dust at 2022 Red Bull Formation. Photo: Emily Tidwell / Red Bull Content Pool

Georgia Astle joins Formation for her first year on the bike after digging in 2021. Canadian freeride pioneers Casey Brown and Vaea Verbeeck return to Utah after representing at earlier editions.

The first day on bikes is already showing huge progress, with the women piecing together their lines and sending new hits off the massive cliffs in Utah.

First Sends: Red Bull Formation 2022

From Red Bull:

The first full day of riding is in the books and the ladies of Red Bull Formation 2022 are not holding back at all. After 3 intense days of digging, lines are finally ready to be hit!

Casey Brown
Casey Brown ropes up to work on her line at Red Bull Formation in Virgin, Utah. Photo: Re Wikstrom / Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Formation is a first-of-its-kind invitational progression session that aims to pave the path for women in freeride mountain biking. The event returns for its third year from May 8-15 in Virgin, Utah, one of the most iconic landscapes for the freeride mountain biking movement.

Meet the riders: 2022 Red Bull Formation

Casey Brown leads a trio of Canadians at Formation this year. Photo: Re Wikstrom / Red Bull Content Pool

Vaea Verbeeck brings her Queen of Crankworx reign to Utah. Photo: Re Wikstrom / Red Bull Content Pool

Georgia Astle is riding in her first Formation after digging in 2021. Photo: Re Wikstrom / Red Bull Content Pool

Vinny Armstrong is in Utah all the way from New Zealand. Photo: Re Wikstrom / Red Bull Content Pool

Freeride pioneer Vero Sandler comes from the U.k. Photo: Re Wikstrom / Red Bull Content Pool

Hannah Bergemann of Washington State put on her own event in 2021. She's on the bike this week in Utah. Photo: Re Wikstrom / Red Bull Content Pool

Louise Ferguson of the U.K. is one of freeride's rising talents. Photo: Re Wikstrom / Red Bull Content Pool

Chelsea Kimball is back at Formation for another year. Photo: Re Wikstrom / Red Bull Content Pool

Sam Soriano is also back for more big sends at Formation. Photo: Re Wikstrom / Red Bull Content Pool

Argintina's Cami Nogueira. Photo: Re Wikstrom / Red Bull Content Pool

Harriet Burbidge-Smith is one of four first-year Formation riders. Photo: Re Wikstrom / Red Bull Content Pool

Robin Goomes of New Zealand is another first-timer. Photo: Re Wikstrom / Red Bull Content Pool