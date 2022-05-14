Formation women land first sends at 2022 Red Bull freeride event

After days on the shovels digging the loose Utah dirt, riders at Red Bull Formation had their first day on bikes.

The women’s freeride progression session is back for its third year with its biggest field yet. Three Canadians are among the 12 women in Virgin, Utah for the 2022 event.

Georgia Astle joins Formation for her first year on the bike after digging in 2021. Canadian freeride pioneers Casey Brown and Vaea Verbeeck return to Utah after representing at earlier editions.

The first day on bikes is already showing huge progress, with the women piecing together their lines and sending new hits off the massive cliffs in Utah.

First Sends: Red Bull Formation 2022

From Red Bull:

The first full day of riding is in the books and the ladies of Red Bull Formation 2022 are not holding back at all. After 3 intense days of digging, lines are finally ready to be hit!

Red Bull Formation is a first-of-its-kind invitational progression session that aims to pave the path for women in freeride mountain biking. The event returns for its third year from May 8-15 in Virgin, Utah, one of the most iconic landscapes for the freeride mountain biking movement.

Meet the riders: 2022 Red Bull Formation