A new year is here and, while summer may feel far away, World Cup season is approaching rapidly. In fact, the first race of 2022 is already under three months away. Here’s your look at the full 2022 World Cup downhill and cross country season calendar.

UCI goes big for 2022

After a reduced 2020 calendar and a mostly-normal 2021, the UCI is aiming high for 2022. There’s more events and new venues, along with returning classics. Petropolis, Brazil is set to make its World Cup debut with an XCO and XCC round in early April. It will be the first World Cup hosted in Brazil, and first international mountain bike race since the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio Janeiro.

The season gets started on March 26 with the return of downhill racing to Lourdes, France. The last time the World Cup visited the steep French slopes, Canada’s Mark Wallace landed himself on the elite men’s podium.

Mont-Sainte-Anne is back

The big news for Canadian fans is the return of Mont-Sainte-Anne to World Cup racing after two-year absence. The iconic Quebec venue will host a combined downhill and cross country round in early August. Snowshoe, W.Va, the only other North American round, will take place a week earlier in July. The last time MSA hosted international racing was the 2019 UCI mountain bike world championships.

From Canada, racers will head back to Europe to fight for worlds titles. Les Gets, France will get the honour of handing out rainbow jerseys in 2022. The French venue hosted thrilling racing in 2019 and 2021. World championships land in Les Gets on August 24-28. Cross country marathon world championships will take place one month later in Haderslev, Denmark.

2022 UCI mountain bike World Cup calendar

March 26-27 – World Cup DH#1 – Lourdes, France

April 8-10 – World Cup XCO/XCC#1 – Petropolis, Brazil

May 6-8 – World Cup XCO/XCC#2 – Albstadt, Germany

May 13-15 – World Cup XCO/XCC#3 – Nove Mesto Na Morave, Czech

May 21-22 – World Cup DH#2 – Fort William, Scotland

June 10-12 – World Cup DH#3 / XCO/XCC#4 – Leogang, Austria

July 8-10 – World Cup DH#4 / XCO/XCC#5 – Lenzerheide, Switzerland

July 15-17 – World Cup DH#5 / XCO/XCC#6 -Vallnord, Andorra

July 29-31 – World Cup DH#6 / XCO/XCC#7 – Snowshoe, W.Va

Aug. 5-7 – World Cup DH#7 / XCO/XCC#8 – Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada

Aug. 24-28 – UCI Mountain Bike World Championships – Les Gets, France

Sept. 17-18 – World Cup DH#8 / XCO/XCC#9 – Val di Sole, Italy

Sept. 17-18 – 2022 UCI Marathon World Championships – Haderslev, Denmark