BC Cup delivers seven-stop 2023 downhill calendar

It’s going to be an exciting summer for downhill in Canada’s westernmost province, as Cycling BC presents a seven-stop 2023 BC Cup downhill series.

The series ranges from the Alberta-B.C. border at Panorama and Kicking Horse all the way to Vancouver Island for the Stevie Smith Memorial at Mt. Washington. Several stops are combined with the Canada Cup calendar, Dunbar Summer Series, or both. Racing starts at the end of June at Big White in the Okanagan. It runs all the way until mid-September when Coast Gravity Park once again closes out the series on the Sunshine Coast.

B.C. also hosts 2023 Canadian downhill national championships at Fernie Alpine Resort (July 14-16), though that event will not be included in BC Cup standings. Crankworx also lands in the province with its new 1199 DH course. That race is also not part of the BC Cup series.

After successfully pioneering an integrated aMTB DH category over the last two years, adaptive athletes are temporarily separated again in 2023 while Cycling BC, KASA and Cycling Canada work towards more permanent inclusion.

2023 BC Cup Downhill Series

June 30-July 2 – Big White BC Cup

July 7-9 – SilverStar (BC Cup/Canada Cup & BC Provincial Championships)

*July 14-16 – Fernie (Canadian DH national championships/Dunbar Summer Series – non-BC Cup event)

July 17-19 – Panorama (BC Cup/Canada Cup/Dunbar Summer Series)

August 11-13 – Kicking Horse (BC Cup/Canada Cup/Dunbar Summer Series)

August 18-20 – Sun Peaks (BC Cup/Canada Cup/Dunbar Summer Series)

August 25-27 – Mt. Washington Steve Smith Memorial (BC Cup)

September 15-17 – Coast Gravity Park (BC Cup)

Individual race registrations are already open for some races through the BC Cup website.