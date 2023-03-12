Canadian Enduro League calendar spans from B.C. to Quebec

Canadian Enduro League is aiming to bring mountain bikers from across the country together, with events running from B.C. to Quebec in 2023. The League will host 10 events in four provinces from late April to early October. This includes the Cycling Canada-sanctioned Canadian Enduro National Championships in Whistler on July 29-30.

Canadian Enduro League: New structure and new sponsors

The We Are One Canadian Enduro League presented by Leatt is the renamed and expanded version of the long-running Canadian Enduro Series. With new (and some returning) ownership and new sponsors, the C.E.L. is returning to Eastern Canada for the first time since 2019. This year’s calendar includes stops in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and B.C..

Also new for 2023 are the Eastern Cup and Western Cup events. These regional championship events are aimed to make sure riders from a wider geographic range get the opportunity to compete at a national level. Revelstoke, B.C. and Bromont, Que. will host the first two Cup events in 2023.

Canadian Enduro Nationals

Canadian Enduro League is also hosting Canadian Enduro National Championships again for 2023. C.E.L. is partnering with Crankworx to move enduro nationals to a suitably central spot on the national calendar, moving the event from late-season to mid-July. Nationals will be a crucial event for any aspiring Canadian enduro athletes looking to compete beyond our borders. With the shift from Enduro World Series (EWS) to Enduro World Cup (EDR) in 2023 comes a shift in the qualification process. The Whistler event will be the only opportunity in Canada this year where riders can earn qualifying points to gain access to EDR events.

The League is expanding to 10 events by partnering with other organizers for select dates. This includes Sea Otter Canada, Fire in the Mountains Enduro in Kelowna and, as mentioned, Crankworx for the Canadian Nationals event. Canadian Enduro League is also aiming to make its races more accessible. Registration fees return the lowest levels since the 2019 season, with races starting at $150 per event. The support of new series presenting sponsor, We Are One Components, is a big part of what makes this price reduction possible.

Registration for the 2023 Canadian Enduro League opens March 15 at 12 p.m. Check out the League’s new website for registration details.

2023 Canadian Enduro League calendar

1. April 30 – TBA

2. May 13-14 – Fire in the Mountains Enduro, Kelowna, B.C.*

3. May 27-28 – Harper Mountain, Kamloops, B.C.

4. June 18 – Sea Otter Canada, Blue Mountain, Ont*

5. June 24-25 – Revelstoke, B.C. – Western Cup

6. July 1-2 – Medicine Hat, Alta.

7. July 15-16 – Valemount, B.C.

8. July 29-30 – Whistler, B.C. – Canadian Enduro National Championships*

9. September 23-24 – Sun Peaks Resort, B.C.

10. September 30-October 1 – Bromont, Que.- Eastern Cup

*Events run in partnership with existing organizers. Registration costs and event rules may differ.