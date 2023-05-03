Crankworx heads to Ontario and Quebec for Summer Series Canada

Crankworx is expanding its Summer Series Canada to three provinces for 2023. After launching the first two Summer Series’ in B.C., the third edition roamed through Quebec. Now, the development-focused events are turning into a national calendar ranging across B.C., Ontario and Quebec.

For 2023, Horseshoe Bike Park joins as the newest venue on the Crankworx Summer Series Canada tour. Ontario’s only lift-accessed riding area joins returning venues, cash prizing and, now, FMB slopestyle events for men and women at each of the three venues. There’s more than cash on the line, though. Racers will also be able to qualify for spots at Crankworx World Tour’s Whistler stop.

“The summer series had a massive impact on me and my career,” 2022 Crankworx Summer Series Canada Overall Women’s Leader, Shealen Reno says. “Competing in all the different events and riding all these mountains changed my life. I had the opportunity to ride the world-class slopestyle course at SilverStar last summer, and now I’m hooked on learning new tricks and jumping big jumps.”

2023 Crankworx Summer Series focuses on progression

Three weekends of racing will cover four riding areas this summer. Quebec City splits racing between Sentiers du Mouline and E47 while Horseshoe Resort and SilverStar Bike park will play host in Ontario and B.C.

Crankworx intends the Canadian series to be a step between grassroots and Crankworx World Tour racing. Each stop will feature events, like pump track, dual slalom, air DH and slopestyle competitions, that make up the usual Crankworx World Tour events.

Slopestyle riders will have three chances to compete at FMB (Freeride Mountain Bike) sanctioned events. Horseshoe and Sentiers du Moulin will host FMB Bronze events for men and women. SilverStar hosts the Gold-level Rheeder Slopestyle at SilverStar event for men and, in a Crankworx-first, FMB Silver-level women’s slopestyle competition.

“We’re thrilled to be building another piece in the sport pathway for women in Slopestyle with the introduction of a Crankworx-first FMB Silver-Level Women’s Slopestyle event,” Darren Kinnaird, Managing Director, Crankworx Events Inc. “This stepping stone is an important milestone for the sport, and we’re excited to provide women with more access to Crankworx FMB Slopestyle World Championships (SWC) courses. Our goal is to help pave the way for more women to compete and excel at the highest level of the sport.”

Prizing and Crankworx Whistler 2024

There’s a whole lot to race for at Crankworx Summer Series Canada. That includes a three-deep podium for series overall men’s and women’s leaders and $60,000 in prizing split across the three locations.

A good result in the Summer Series could also get you into the big show. Select events and categories will be awarded reserved entry spots to Crankworx Whistler 2024.

“I think the summer series is an amazing opportunity for lots of younger riders to make a name for themselves,” 2022 Crankworx Summer Series Canada Overall Men’s Leader, Bas van Steenbergen says. “If I would have had that when I was growing up, it would have been amazing. Jumping straight into the big leagues of the world tour would be super intimidating if you’ve not done too much racing before, especially with type of racing that happens at Crankworx like dual slalom and pump track. There’s not a ton of this type of racing available so having a series that is more at a grassroots level is so key to just feed riders into the sport and make everybody realize how awesome that kind of racing is. You need a feeder series into every world series, and so this is the perfect stepping stone for kids to be getting into racing like this.”

2023 Crankworx Summer Series Canada schedule and events

Horseshoe Bike Park

Thursday, July 6: Air Downhill

Friday, July 7: Dual Slalom

Saturday, July 8: Slopestyle at Horseshoe (FMB Bronze-Level Women & Men’s Slopestyle Event)

SilverStar

Friday, August 4:

Air DH Finals

Saturday, August 5:

Pump Track Qualifiers

Dual Slalom Finals

Sunday, August 6:

Pump Track Finals

FMB Silver-Level Women’s Slopestyle Finals

Rheeder Slopestyle at SilverStar (FMB Gold-Level Men’s Slopestyle Event)

Quebec City

September 2: Pump Track at Empire47

September 3: Slopestyle at Sentiers du Moulin (FMB Bronze-Level Women & Men’s Slopestyle Event)

September 4: Downhill at Empire47

Information and registration: Crankworx Summer Series Canada