Mega Volt relocates to Okanagan for 2023

The Mega Volt is charging into its third year with a new location in B.C.’s south Okanagan region. The eMTB festival will touch down in Naramata on June 2-4, 2023.

The venue is new for Mega Volt, but not for race organizers BC Bike Race or for eMTB. BCBR, the XC stage race classic, called the Okanagan home for two years before planning its return to Vancouver Island this summer. During that time, many of the race’s medical and support staff experienced Naramata’s potential as an excellent trail network for eMTB.

Mega Volt, which started its run on Vancouver Island, will take advantage of the Naramata’s flow and tech for three days this June. The Three Blind Mice and surrounding area mixes speed, flow, view and rocky Okanagan tech that is excellently suited to eMTB riding and racing.

Naramata hosts 2023 Mega Volt eMTB fetival

2023 Mega Volt will be based out of Naramata Center. The festival will take advantage of the Center’s retreat-style vibe, and proximity to beach access, to mix adrenaline and relaxation for the three-day event. Last year saw Mega Volt add presentations and panel discussions to the on-bike activities. 2023 will continue to expand the festival’s position as a gathering of eMTB culture.

“You know what it reminded me of, the first mountain bike races in the late 80’s; low-key, grassroots, lots of fun. No one cares who’s first or who’s last,” says Elladee Brown, Canadian mountain bike pioneer. “Tons of fun, and just a group of like-minded people gathering and riding bikes.”

Details on events and locations are available on The Mega Volt website and registration is now open.

Mega Volt organizers would like to respectfully acknowledge that this event will take place on the unceded and traditional territory of the Syilx Okanagan people.