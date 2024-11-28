2024 gift guide for mountain bikers
Nothing says, "I love you," like a pair of new...Photo by: AI
Whether you’re shopping for a seasoned shredder or someone just getting into the sport, we’ve rounded up some of the coolest, most practical and reasonably priced gifts for mountain bikers.
Tools and tech for the trail
OneUp EDC V2 tool
Price: $67
The multitool that fits snugly in your stem is a win/win. Basically riders always have a tool with them; they simply can’t forget to take it with them. Compact, clever and essential for every ride. There are over 20 functions for this tool so it should get you back on track and home without any worries. There are also a few add-ons that you can grab to compliment the kit. These include a pump plus a plug and pliers kit.
Ride Wrap protection
Price:
Most riders aim to keep their bikes clean and scratch free. They look better, perform better and let’s face it, maintain their resale value better if they always look brand new. That’s what Ride Wrap does. It’s basically a giant, clear, specially-formulated sticker that covers the majority of your bike. They make specific kits for a huge range of bikes, so if you know your model, simply hit up their website and order the kit. They also recently started making wheel kits to keep your entire ride looking as fresh as possible for as long as possible.
Trail-ready style
Race Face Chester grips
Price: $26
Add a splash of color and get a grip with these lock-on Chester grips from Vancouver-based Race Face. Choose from a variety of colours to match your bike, accessories, helmet or mood. The great thing about buying grips as a gift is that eventually, no matter what, they’ll get used. These grips tick all the boxes too; a huge range of colours, they lock to your bars and provide plenty of traction for your hands.
7mesh Merino wool socks
Price: $18-24
Nothing beats the cozy performance of merino wool on cold rides. These socks are warm, breathable and provide all-day comfort. Available in a huge range of colours and sizes, this is the perfect gift for the rider that loves to ride no matter the conditions.
Shimano Technium CE-TCNM2 sunglasses
Price: $95
With a name that really rolls off the tongue, these lightweight cycling sunglasses are built for clarity and protection. With UV-400 coverage, a single wide lens, they deliver clear, optimized vision for any ride. Ridescape technology improves clarity during different light conditions. Plus anti-fog vents, a water-repellent coating and a secure fit make them trail-ready. Tackle wind, dust and debris without breaking the bank and do it all with style.
Gear and goodies
Osprey Seral 7
Price: $150
The Seral 7 is a 7-l waist pack that might be your dream setup. It rocks a 1.5-l water reservoir, zippered pockets for tools and snacks and compression straps that hug your hips for a solid fit—even on gnarly, chundery trails. It’s the largest hip sack from Osprey, and you can cram a lot into the 7-l void.
Custom top cap
Price: $45
Every rider wants to customize their ride. This is a subtle and awesome way to do just that. Pick your style, upload your image and voila: custom ride achieved. Check out kapz.com to get it done.