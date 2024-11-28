2024 gift guide for mountain bikers

Whether you’re shopping for a seasoned shredder or someone just getting into the sport, we’ve rounded up some of the coolest, most practical and reasonably priced gifts for mountain bikers.

Tools and tech for the trail



OneUp EDC V2 tool

Price: $67

The multitool that fits snugly in your stem is a win/win. Basically riders always have a tool with them; they simply can’t forget to take it with them. Compact, clever and essential for every ride. There are over 20 functions for this tool so it should get you back on track and home without any worries. There are also a few add-ons that you can grab to compliment the kit. These include a pump plus a plug and pliers kit.

Ride Wrap protection

Price:

Most riders aim to keep their bikes clean and scratch free. They look better, perform better and let’s face it, maintain their resale value better if they always look brand new. That’s what Ride Wrap does. It’s basically a giant, clear, specially-formulated sticker that covers the majority of your bike. They make specific kits for a huge range of bikes, so if you know your model, simply hit up their website and order the kit. They also recently started making wheel kits to keep your entire ride looking as fresh as possible for as long as possible.

Trail-ready style



Race Face Chester grips

Price: $26

Add a splash of color and get a grip with these lock-on Chester grips from Vancouver-based Race Face. Choose from a variety of colours to match your bike, accessories, helmet or mood. The great thing about buying grips as a gift is that eventually, no matter what, they’ll get used. These grips tick all the boxes too; a huge range of colours, they lock to your bars and provide plenty of traction for your hands.



7mesh Merino wool socks

Price: $18-24

Nothing beats the cozy performance of merino wool on cold rides. These socks are warm, breathable and provide all-day comfort. Available in a huge range of colours and sizes, this is the perfect gift for the rider that loves to ride no matter the conditions.



Shimano Technium CE-TCNM2 sunglasses

Price: $95

With a name that really rolls off the tongue, these lightweight cycling sunglasses are built for clarity and protection. With UV-400 coverage, a single wide lens, they deliver clear, optimized vision for any ride. Ridescape technology improves clarity during different light conditions. Plus anti-fog vents, a water-repellent coating and a secure fit make them trail-ready. Tackle wind, dust and debris without breaking the bank and do it all with style.

Gear and goodies



Osprey Seral 7

Price: $150

The Seral 7 is a 7-l waist pack that might be your dream setup. It rocks a 1.5-l water reservoir, zippered pockets for tools and snacks and compression straps that hug your hips for a solid fit—even on gnarly, chundery trails. It’s the largest hip sack from Osprey, and you can cram a lot into the 7-l void.



Custom top cap

Price: $45

Every rider wants to customize their ride. This is a subtle and awesome way to do just that. Pick your style, upload your image and voila: custom ride achieved. Check out kapz.com to get it done.