2026 Canada Cup XC and DH calendar released

The 2026 mountain bike calendar is looking exciting in Canada. There’s a full run of Canada Cup cross country events spanning from coast to coast. And a full run of downhill Canada Cups running from the B.C./Alberta border to Vancouver Island. Add two Canadian Open DH events and the first-ever World Cup in Whistler and it’ll be a thrilling year for Canadian racers and fans alike.

Cross country across Canada

For cross country fans, there’s a new UCI event at Mont-Sainte-Anne, keeping that venue alive after the iconic World Cup event moved on after 2025. There’s also six Canada Cup events across five provinces, giving an impressive geographic coverage from coast to coast.

Standouts include a new, early-season Canada Cup on Vancouver Island. Stepping in where the old Bear Mountain event used to sit, the new Langford event will give racers an early opportunity to test the legs, and maybe earn some UCI points, in March. Along with returning venues in Quebec and Alberta, Dieppe, N.B. and Brookvale, P.E.I. add significant east coast flavour to the calendar. Only Ontario’s roster of race venues is left completely unrepresented in next year’s racing.

Downhill is bigger than ever in B.C.

While the Canada Cup downhill calendar is, uh, quite B.C.-focused, a raft of huge new events (and more new events outside the Canada Cup series) are keeping the the calendar fresh. That might be understating things a little, as the first-ever World Cup is finally landing in Whistler in September.

For the Canada Cup calendar itself, there’s a solid range across the province. This includes the Dunbar Summer Series events, stops in Silver Star and Whistler and, over on Vancouver Island, the Stevie Smith Memorial at Mount Washington.

2026 International events in Canada

Crankworx Canadian Open DH – Aug 1-2 – Whistler, B.C.

Mont-Sainte-Anne XCO & XCC (C3) – Aug. 22-23 – Mont-Sainte-Anne, Que.

Crankworx World Tour – Spet. 4-6 – Mont-Sainte-Anne, Que.

UCI MTB World Cup (DH) – Sept. 25-26 – Whistler B.C.

2026 Cross Country Canada Cup calendar

Langford Canada Cup (Mar 13-15) Langford, B.C.

Sherbrooke Canada Cup (May 29-31) Sherbrooke, Que.

Canmore Canada Cup (June 9-13) Canmore, Alta.

St. Félicien Canada Cup (July 4-5) St. Félicien, Que.

Dieppe Canada Cup (Aug. 6-9) Dieppe, N.B.

Brookvale Canada Cup, Brookvale, P.E.I.

2026 Downhill Canada Cup calendar

Fernie Canada Cup (Jul 11-12) Fernie

Kicking Horse Canada Cup (July 14-15) Golden

Sun Peaks Canada Cup (July 18-19) Sun Peaks

The OG Canadian Open DH (July 29) Whistler

Silver Star Canada Cup (Aug. 8-9), Silver Star

Stevie Smith Memorial Canada Cup (Aug. 22-23), Mount Washington