$300K bike park project underway in St. John’s

A professionally built bike skills park is coming to St. John’s, Newfoundland. Tucked just across from the popular trailhead in Pippy Park, the park is being built by Nova Scotia-based Dirt Love Design. It’s set to open in time for the 2025 Canada Summer Games.

The project is a collaboration between the Avalon Mountain Bike Association (AMBA), the Pippy Park Commission and the Canada Games Host Society. It will be used by Canada Games athletes during competition. Then the park gets left behind as a piece of legacy infrastructure for the local community.

“We’ve heard from so many parents who want somewhere safe to ride with their kids,” said Anna Brophy of AMBA. “This will be the first park of its kind on the Avalon Peninsula.”

Designed for everyone

With St. John’s rugged, rooty terrain and limited access to flowy, progression-friendly riding, the new skills park is filling a major gap. Designed by Dirt Love Design’s Devon White, the park will feature six lines catering to riders from beginner to expert.

“We really focused on making it accessible to all skill levels,” said Brophy. “We want riders to be able to learn, progress and build confidence.”

Funded for the long haul

The park’s $200,000 construction budget is being split evenly between the Canada Games Host Society and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador. The land itself is being leased to AMBA by the Pippy Park Commission for just $1 a year on a five-year term, with a renewable five-year term.

“It’s high-calibre infrastructure,” Brophy said. “And it’s built to last.”

Ongoing operations and maintenance will be covered through a more-than $100,000, five-year sponsorship deal with Volkswagen and Audi Saint John’s. That funding will help ensure the features stay safe, functional and fun year-round. It’s also where the name comes from: The Volkswagen | Audi St. John’s Mountain Bike Skills Park.

Part of a bigger picture

The new St. John’s skills park is the latest step in a broader push to expand mountain biking infrastructure on the Avalon Peninsula. Following the success of a Velosolutions pump track built near Quidi Vidi Lake, demand for more riding options has only increased.

“This is a professionally designed and constructed park,” said Brophy.