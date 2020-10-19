Steve Vanderhoek hunts for new gaps on the North Shore in “5IFTH”

5th Horseman is a not a new trail. The classic North Shore trail on Cypress Mountain has challenged riders for decades. This makes it all the more remarkable that Steve Vanderhoek manages to find new ways to ride the trail.

The Vancouver rider pioneers a couple new gaps on 5th, and hits others with impressive style. Of course, Vanderhoek knows North Van’s trails better than most. He’s spent years riding in the area, even creating some imposing lines of his own.

For 5IFTH, though, he’s sticking to an old school trail to see what he can do. 5th is hard on a good day. Following Vanderhoek down it is a wild ride.

Steve Vanderhoek – 5IFTH

What does Vanderhoek have to say about 5IFTH?

“5th Horseman! A true Shore classic and one of my favourite trails around. Starting with flow and ending in tech makes for a brilliant lap every time. I first rode this trail when I was probably 15 years old with Ken Maude (OG Shore legend and one of the owners of Lynn Valley Bikes) when my Dad hired him to give me lessons as I was all balls and no skill and kept crashing! Fast forward to 31 and I wanted to try and ride it like I never have before…pulling for some fresh gaps. Definitely some inspiration from my most recent shoots with Remy Metailler. Thanks for watching and thanks to my fiancé Kelsey Toevs for the filming, editing and putting up with me… enjoy!”

Rider: Steve Vanderhoek

Filmed/Edited: Kelsey Toevs

Additional shot: Josh Yaron