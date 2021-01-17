6 brands making environmentally friendly bike gear

Mountain bikers are environmentally conscious, right? We spend all our time in the woods, how could we not appreciate, and want to preserve the natural world.

But what about the equipment we use and clothing we wear? Is it as environmentally friendly as we think? Here’s six companies making gear that’s as green as you are.

Axiom Oceanweave

Not just made out of recycled material, Oceanweave pulls abandoned “ghost fishing” nets out of the ocean to make its bikepacking and commuter bags. Since introduced, other brands have followed suit, using the Oceanweave technology to make recycled accessories, apparel and even shoes.

Trek – Batcage

Trek is a big brand and water bottle cages are small. But it is a start. Trek is one of the brands using plastics from recycled fishing gear for new products. Cleans the oceans, holds your water. Fitting, no?

Guerrilla Gravity

Most carbon fibre frames are not reusable. The now (sadly) defunct BIKE did a deep dive into what actually happens to your frame when it’s finished.

Denver, Colorado’s Guerrilla Gravity, who recently added Sea-t0-Sky rider Yoann Barelli to its team, use a different construction method that allows the frame material to be recycled. The frames are made in the U.S.A., rare for carbon fibre, and use “Revved Carbon,” which can be reused for other purposes.

Revel Wheels

While lifetime warrenty’s are nice, few carbon fibre wheels are recyclable. Revel is trying to change that. The Made in the U.S.A. wheels change up the manufacturing process, using thermoplastics instead of epoxy, making for a carbon fibre rim that can continue its life as something else when its no longer working as a wheel. To start, Revel’s turned them into tire levers.

Bjorn Bikes

Bjorn makes frames out of 60 per cent recycled steel, and grips that are 100 per cent recycled rubber. Grips aren’t a huge component, like a frame, but they are high wear. And, if you can make them out of upcycled materials, why not?

Vaudue bags

Ethically sourced and manufactured bikepacking and commuter bags, Vaude uses green tech to waterproof (instead of fluorocarbons), climate-neutral materials and fair working conditions along the entire supply chain, from fabric to final manufacture. Oh, and they’re incredibly light.