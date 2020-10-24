600 Seconds of Brandon Semenuk RAW features

It’s been just over a week since Brandon Semenuk wowed us all with his latest instalment of Red Bull’s RAW 100 series. Riding through an abandoned mine site in Merritt, B.C., pulling seemingly impossible tricks, like 360-to-manual, and so on.

But what about the other five times Semenuk’s shattered our expectations? What came before Version 6?

What if you don’t feel like searching out each one of Semenuk’s sublime Raw 100 segments? Red Bull’s done you the favour of splicing them all together into 600 seconds of RAW video action.

It’s the Ultimate Brandon Semenuk RAW 100 Compilation.

The Ultimate Brandon Semenuk RAW 100 Compilation

Still want more? Well, Semenuk’s not the only rider to take part in the no-music-no-frills-no-problem series from Red Bull. You can explore how other riders interpreted the no-soundtrack challenge. Like say…

Thomas Vanderham or Richie Rude.

Or heck, just watch six hours of Red Bull RAW mountain bike, BMX, and FMB strung together into one video.