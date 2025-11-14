A fresh venue joins the 2026 Dunbar Summer Series

The Dunbar Summer Series is back for 2026 and this year, it’s adding a new stop that’s sure to grab attention. Red Mountain Resort, the storied Kootenay hill in Rossland, B.C., joins the lineup for the first time. Red will bring steep, raw terrain and a rich racing history to the calendar. It makes the season five stops instead of four this year.

After a successful 2025 season, the full 2026 series keeps the same winning formula. A tight run of Canada Cup and BC Cup races hosted at some of the country’s best downhill venues, all under the Dunbar Cycles and Corsa Cycles banner.

2026 Dunbar Summer Series calendar

July 12 – Fernie Canada Cup

July 15 – Kicking Horse Mountain Resort Canada Cup

July 19 – Sun Peaks Canada Cup

July 26 – Sun Peaks Canadian DH National Championships

September 6 – Red Mountain BC Cup

Familiar favourites return

The series starts in Fernie. The second stop is a little north at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort. From there, the racers head to Sun Peaks Resort, which hosts back to back weekends of racing including the Canadian Downhill National Championships. Then after a month’s break, it’s off to Red Mountain.

Red Mountain makes its debut

The season finishes a month later at Red Mountain Resort. Having recently added lift-assisted riding and an entire bike park to the resort in June of 2025, this is the first time the Dunbar Summer Series has visited the historic B.C. ski hill. The stop also marks the final BC Cup of the year. So provincial titles will be decided here. It should bringi together provincial and national talent for one last showdown.

Rossland’s mountain biking scene has deep roots. The addition of Red Mountain to the Dunbar calendar feels long overdue.

The heart of Canadian downhill

With its mix of classic venues and a bold new stop, the 2026 Dunbar Summer Series cements its role as the backbone of Canadian downhill racing.