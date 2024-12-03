As Canadians, it’s nearly mandatory to love Stevie Smith. Thankfully, it isn’t difficult to do. His racing career, his off-track antics and his all around persona made him someone the whole world fell in love with.

Smith grew up on Vancouver Island, learning to ride on the rugged trails of Mt. Prevost. It’s where he honed the skills that made him a dominant force in the Canadian downhill racing scene for years. His breakthrough onto the global stage came in 2013, when won the world cup at Leogang, Hafjell, and Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec. Those victories finished an incredible season, earning him the world cup overall title—the pinnacle of downhill racing.

Smith was admired for his fearless riding and revered by his competitors and loved by his friends, family and fans. His nickname was “The Canadian Chainsaw,”

Unfortunately Stevie left us way too soon. In 2016 at just 26-years-old, the world lost Stevie Smith.

A letter to Stevie

In this video his team mate, friend, riding partner and competition Brook MacDonald rides some of Stevie’s home trails.

“The time I got to spend with Stevie was cherished a lot, as I feel we were on a very similar path and did a lot of the same things growing up. When I first met Steve, we connected right away. I had the privilege of being on a team with him in 2010, and from there we formed a really tight relationship. I got to witness him winning multiple world cups and a world cup title all in a pretty short time.…

… We talked a lot about me coming to the Island and riding together, but just never got the chance. To be able to go there and film a project in honour of Stevie for me is a huge privilege, and to do it alongside Forbidden and Liam, I think we made something very special in his honour.”

– Brook MacDonald

Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation

The Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation has a mission to inspire and support Canada’s next

generation of elite gravity athletes as they strive to achieve their dreams on the bike. To read

more about the foundation, and make a donation, visit the link below: