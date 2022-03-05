A new Hope and a better grip: Weekly gear news

The week, the bike world was all about grip and shifting. New levers, new shifter paddles and new grips – for your hands and your feet – all rolled out into the market. Most, in an array of wild, 90s-inspired colours.

Endura – Shoes

U.K. wet-weather apparel specialists Endura are jumping into the footwear game with both feet. Well, with clipless and flat-pedal footwear options, to be a bit more precise. There’s three shoes to start the Endura line. The Humvee mixes casual looks with StickyFoot Grip rubber for an all-rounder flat pedal shoe. The MT500 Burner is more performance focused, and comes in a flat pedal or clipless design.

Hope – Tech 4 brakes

With over 25 years of experience designing hydraulic brakes, and building them in-house, Hope knows how to stop a bike. The new Hope Tech 4 makes that easier, adding a claimed 30 per cent increase pressure over the Tech 3 system, delivered smoothly and consistently across the entire lever throw. Like other Hope brakes, the new levers have adjustable reach and bite point. There’s a host of smaller updates, reducing friction for a lighter lever action (and reduced rider fatigue), a increased reservoir area for a lower stack height. Hope’s also added adjustability and compatibility with more modern shifter designs, so the Tech 4’s will fit in just where you want them, no mater what shifter you’re using. Plus, the new system comes in cool colour combos.

e*thirteen – Quick Fill Plasma Valve

Boutique tubeless valve stems appear to the newest way to bling out your bike. Promising better airflow and no clogging, e*thirteen’s Quick Fill Plasma Valve is the latest option. The new valve comes in two lengths and works with tire inserts like CushCore. Like other fancy tire fillers, this one comes in a wide spectrum of anodized colour choices. So you can match your valve stems to all those other fancy anodized parts on your bike.

Archer – Tralil Shifter with paddle remote

California’s innovative wireless shifting brand, Archer Components, continues to develop its DX1 Trail system. A new Trail Paddle remote shifter is the latest update to this programmable wireless shifting platform. It adds a more modern look at the bars to Archer’s distinctive and versatile wireless, motor driven shifting platform. If you’re not familiar with the Archer system, it can be programmed to work with 7-12 speeds and 1x, 2x or 3x chainrings, so you can retrofit any bike to be wireless.

Lizard Skins – Strata Grip

If you’re still on the hunt for the perfect grip, Lizard Skins is adding another option to its repertoire. The Strata Grip is a medium-large diameter grip using a short, ribbed profile for traction and comfort. The Strata, a 32.25mm diameter single-clamp grip, comes in five different colours and is made in the U.S.A.

