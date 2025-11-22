A very Canadian gift guide for mountain bikers pt. 1: Made in Canada

What do you get the mountain biker that has everything? How about something truly special, something made right her in Canada and to the highest standards. Or something that no one else makes.

Whether you’re looking to add a few personalized touches to your ride or to make a major upgrade, these Made-in-Canada options prove prove domestic production can compete with, or beat the best in the world.

2025 Canadian MTB Made-in-Canada gift guide

Project 321 – G3 Hubs

Made right in Ontario, but with performance to match the best, or better, Project 321 hubs roll right of Mississauga. And they roll fast. The brand’s M-Pulse uses magnetic pawls to give the G3 super-fast 1.25-degree engagment without sacreficing rolling speed. P321 also created its new 6-Lock universal rotor mount, which works with centerlock or 6-bolt rotors so that these hubs can move from bike to bike with you. After a year on the G3s, we’re confident these will last though multiple bikes, too.

Pinner Machine Shop – X-Post

Is it hard to shop for your mechanically inclined friend that already has every tool, in duplicate? Pemberton’s Pinner Machine Shop has got you covered. Machined right in-house in Pemberton, Pinner doesn’t have a huge range of tools, but they’re all nice. Machined, functionally-sized metal brake bleed cups? Yup. A dummy seat post for working on frames, while preserving fancy paint jobs and weird tube shapes, with the seat out? Yup, they’re the only ones that make that. And the X-post is coming back, in black. Fork socket tools? Those too. And a couple other even more niche bits to complete any work bench.

Reform Saddles – Tantalus

The first and, still, only re-moldable custom saddle is also made in Vancouver. Reform Saddles offers two options, the full-carbon fiber Seymour and the ti/carbon Tantalus. Both can be custom molded, as many times as you need, right at home. It’s a wild technology that is trusted by a growing roster of pro riders. It could be the key to perfecting your bike fit, or just being more comfortable further into your next ride.

North Shore Billet – Talon Cranks

Started on Vancouver’s North Shore, but now located in Whistler, NSB makes a surprisingly wide range of very nice machined parts. From a better USD hangar to chainrings and idler pulleys to very nice stems and pedals to, now, even a crank/BB combo, likely has a part to fit. The Talon crankset is still one of the few aftermarket upgrade options for many eMTB drive units. Whether you’re replacing wear items or just looking to add bling, NSB has it, and in a few colours, and all made in Whistler.

Vorsprung – Telum

If you’re looking to take your ride to the next level, a bespoke Telum shock from Whistler’s Vorsprung Suspension could be the ticket. A good portion of the shock is actually made in-house in Whistler. Each shock is always individually tuned to you, your bike, and your preferences by the crew at Vorsprung. True personalization, backed by science and the suspension shop’s years of experience.

That’s all for our Made-in-Canada gift guide. But we’ll have more ideas, from Canada and around the world, to keep the rider in your life happy this holiday season.