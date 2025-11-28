A very Canadian gift guide pt. 2: Canadian to the core

The holiday season is fast approaching, as indicated by the annual and unavoidable flood of Black Friday ads. This year, instead of following the biggest discounts, we’re thinking a focus on shopping local might be nice. Elbows up, buy Canadian and all that, right? But it just so happens Canadian brands are making some of the best stuff available to mountain bikers these days. How convenient!

We covered the impressive range of brands making parts and tools right here in Canada in part 1 of this year’s gift guide. For part 2, we’re looking at brands that are based in Canada but, like most brands, might not make their parts, or all of their parts, here. And a few more that do.

2025 Canadian MTB very Canadian gift guide pt. 2

VéloColour – Pro Bicycle Tool Case

Made in right in Toronto out of repurposed vinyl (currently offered in five colours from subtle to fashionable), VéloColour’s Pro Bicycle Tool Case is designed for travelling pro mechanics and at-home wrenchers alike. With an adaptable system of removable interior palettes to tailor this carrier to your tools and travel needs, and make it easier to work at home or in the field, VéloColour’s tool case works as tidy storage for those with less space to spread out, or those that just want to stay organised, and for travelling to races.

WeAreOne Composites – Convergence rims

Founded in Kamloops, B.C., WeAreOne has made its carbon fibre rims in Kamloops out of the most locally-sourced materials possible for years. The latest is the Convergence line. With a distinctive, angular rim profile with options tuned to different riding styles – from cyclocross and gravel all the way to downhill – Convergence rims aim to improve your line, not just look fancy. WeAreOne was recently acquired by Industry Nine, so they’re technically made in Canada but owned in the U.S.. But WAO founder Dustin Adams is now directing I9’s new direction, so Canadian made, U.S. owned, Canadian directed? Who knows. But one thing is clear: they make nice rims.

Misspent Summers – playing cards

From WeAreOne’s made-in-Canada/owned in the U.S.A. we’re heading to the other side of the Atlantic for some Canadian-raised content. Misspend Summers is releasing a full deck of World Cup XCO playing cards. Full of stats and nice drawn portraits of your favourite riders is great. This deck makes the list because there’s at least a couple Canadians in the mix, er, deck this year. If you’re more into gravity-fed speed, both Misspent Summers’ annual enduro and downhill yearbooks will prominently feature CanCon, with Elly Hoskin and Elliot Jamieson on the podium at enduro worlds and Jackson Goldston and Gracey Hemstreet both being main characters on downhill podiums all year long. Made in Canada? No, but the athletes were.

One Up Components – Wave Pedals

Based on Squamish, B.C. and with a long history of making interesting advances in often-overlooked parts is OneUp Components. The groups latest effort is the Wave Pedal. Sidestepping the standard concave vs. convex debate in flat pedals, OneUp uses a “hybrid concave/convex shape.” Why? OneUp says it encourages you to drop your heels while descending while still feeling natural while seated. Sounds good. And, with eight different colour options, looks good too.

Chromag – Rift Knee Guard

Whistler’s Chromag is known for its extensive range of brightly coloured parts, from pedals to stems and bars. Its classic hardtails are now joined by a growing line of distinctive metal full suspension bikes. But it’s the Rift Knee Guard that we’re stoked on right now. We initially tested these a couple years ago and they’ve remained a favourite. Incredibly comfortable to pedal, real protection and solid fit: Rift check all the boxes. They remained the go-to pad for two years, holding up to frequent use without complaint, until one got lost in a post-ride rush to get home (which, obviously, can’t be blamed on Chromag…). Get your own pair while they’re available and make sure you don’t leave yours at the trailhead.

NOBL Wheels – Custom build

Based in the growing riding mecca of Cumberland, B.C. NOBL wheels offers a staggering array of custom build options. Based around its own rims, which cover everything from road to gravel to xc to downhill and eMTB, NOBL can build pretty much anything you want to perfectly suit your riding style. That ranges from function-focused and reasonably-priced builds to the cutting-edge of performance (and extravagance) as one of the few outfits specialising in the radical new Berd polymer spokes.

9point8 – Invrs pedals

This one is a little bit out there but, if you are shopping for a dedicated fat-biker who likes to think outside the box, 9point8 might have just the ticket. This Ontario brand was early to designing and building a reliable dropper post when other posts were finicky messes. Now, they’re cleaning up pedal design. The Invrs, as its name implies, inverts traditional flat pedal design. I.e. the pins are on your shoe, not the pedals and the rubber is on the pedals, not your shoes. Will this design catch on widely? Probably not. But could it solve a specific problem for a few fat-bike aficionados? It just might. It’s certainly not the weirdest thing we’ve seen on a bike.