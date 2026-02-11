A world record full pipe was just the start

“Ever since I got into bikes, I’ve always looked for new tricks, inventing combos, or trying something no one’s done before,” says George Ntavoutian in Episode 1 of his new YouTube project. “BMX makes me feel weightless in the air. Clears my mind, makes me feel free. But then I discovered full pipes.”

Full pipes demand commitment to riding completely upside down while gravity does its best to pull you off the bike. Ntavoutian learned the movement in his backyard, then pushed it far enough to set a world record for the biggest full pipe ever ridden.

“But this is just the beginning,” he says. “There are spots around the world made for this and I’m going to find them.”

Episode 1 takes him to Borjomi, Georgia.

The Mobius mission

At the heart of Borjomi Central Park stands what riders call the Mobius Bridge, a warped, oval-shaped loop that looks more sculpture than skate feature. The entrance is not smooth. The base of the circle is not a friendly transition.

“It’s way bigger than I expected,” Ntavoutian says on arrival. “It’s not a circle. It’s like an oval. And the problem is that the entrance of it is like a corner, which it will make it hard for me to get the momentum.”

The roll-in feels wrong from the first attempt.

“It really feels like I’m landing on a wall or something. It’s definitely a hard one. It’s a very hard one.”

Wood, weather and one more chance

Day two brings rain, sore legs and a small piece of plywood. Ntavoutian resists using assistance at first. The goal is always to ride a spot as it stands. But the bridge’s rough transition forces a compromise.

“Even the small piece can make a difference.”

With help from the Crowne Plaza Borjomi hotel staff, who unlock gates and eventually help rebuild a broken section, the feature becomes rideable.

Then comes the run.

“When I was on top of it, I got compressed in the beginning and I felt like this is not gonna happen,” he says. “But then I rolled the whole thing. I was like, ‘Yes.’”

He rides out clean.

“This is one of the spots I’ve always wanted to be here. I just had it on my phone and I said to myself that one day I’ll come here. One day I’ll do this full pipe.”

If Episode 1 is any indication, the world’s architecture just became his next playground.