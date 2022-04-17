Watch Aaron Gwin’s gnarly slam at Lourdes World Cup

Aaron Gwin took a nasty slam during practice at the opening World Cup round in Lourdes France. It didn’t stop the U.S. rider from racing the rest of the weekend, but it sure doesn’t look fun, either.

Now, Gwin is sharing video from his GoPro Hero 10 Black of the fall. Gwin looks like he clips a course pole before hitting the deck on some sharp rocks. His prototype Intense Factory Racing rig hits the ground hard, including the suspension telemetry system attached to the Fox 40 forks. Bike and body appear to be intact and Gwin carries on with his race run. But dang, that one looks like it hurt.

Aaron Gwin: GoPro Huge Crash

What’s Gwin got to say about it?

A full length look at my practice crash from the first round of the World Cup series in France. Thankful to ride away from this one but it hurt!

World Cup downhill resumes at the iconic Fort William venue on May 21-22, 2022.