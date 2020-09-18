Aaron Gwin is “Timeless” in new five-part series

Aaron Gwin is one of the fastest, and most successful downhill racers in World Cup history. But how did he get there? What was his road to the top? In Timeless, the American racer teamed up with Clay Porter to tell his story.

Shelter In Place, the first of five Timeless episodes, splits its focus between Gwin’s roots in BMX and the present. 2020’s been a strange year all around. Over 11 minutes, Gwin breaks down how the first part of the year played out for him, from optimism to a new reality.

Timeless is directed by Clay Porter, another living legend of downhill racing. The series mixes archival footage with current video of Gwin pushing his Intense M29 on his home track in California.

Gwin and Porter. Storytelling and super-fast shredding. What more could you want? Other than four more episodes. Watch Shelter in Place now. Then stay tuned for the next instalment of Timeless in October.

Aaron Gwin: Timeless – Ep. 1 – Shelter In Place