Aaron Gwin teases “Timeless” series with Clay Porter

Aaron Gwin knows how a teaser should work. For the intro to Timeless, his new web series with Clay Porter, only the bare essentials are revealed.

What the two icons of downhill racing have shared is that Timeless is a five-part series. The first episode is set to arrive in August. Another episode will drop every month until December.

Beyond that? Not much. There’s no new races this year, yet, so it won’t be a vlog style thing. The Timeles teaser mixes new riding with audio of Rob Warner’s animated commentary from years past. And Gwin does have more than enough classic moments to look back on. Winning World Cup’s chainless, on flat tires, and some big crashes along the way. The American’s career is storied, but far from straight forward.

Whether Timeless is strictly race focused, or takes a broader view of Aaron Gwin’s career, there’s few people better suited to tell the tale than Clay Porter. With decades of experience collecting footage at downhill races, Porter is a legend of DH filming. He also numerous big-budget, concept films under his belt, including Brendan Fairclough’s Deathgrip.

Watch the teaser for Timeless now, and mark your calendars for August.

Timeless – Teaser