Aaron Gwin takes us to his favorite place in “Timeless” Ep. 3

Aaron Gwin is back with the third epidosode of his Timeless web series, and it’s a good one.

Gwin and iconic mountain bike videographer Clay Porter keep it simple this time around. After earlier episodes focused on the American’s personal life and past, Ep.3 is all about riding.

Gwin and Porter head to Mammoth Mountian in Northern California. Mammoth has a long history in mountain biking, including the legendary Kamikaze downhill race, and remains Gwin’s favorite site for training away from his SoCal home.

It’s a slow, reflective moment (ridden at breakneck speed) before Porter and Gwin head back to Europe for a hectic World Cup season in the fourth of five Timeless episodes.

Timeless Ep.3: My Favorite Place

