“Chasing Intensity” with Aaron Gwin

Aaron Gwin started his Timeless series to document a full year at the races, then that year – 2020 – went off the rails. Finally, in the four, Gwin and filmmaker Clay Porter are off to the races.

Chasing Intensity, the penultimate episode of Gwin and Porter’s web series gives an inside look at the American’s short 2020 World Cup season. Snow, crashes, and a very busy five-race calendar arrive late in the season but deliver epic racing.

It all starts with what has become Gwin’s white whale: downhill world championships. Despite a career stacked with wins, the American still doesn’t have his rainbow stripes. A snowy weekend on a new track in Leogang, Austria complicates Gwin’s quest, once again.

From lockdown to World Cup racing, California sun to Leogang slop, Chasing Intensity packs a huge amount of action into 18 minutes. Highs, lows, and a detailed look at how Gwin prepares for a race weekend, it’s all in there.

Aaron Gwin Timeless EP 4 – Chasing Intensity

Just catching up on Gwin and Porter’s Timeless series? Watch the first three episodes while waiting for the fifth and final reel to drop.