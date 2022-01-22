Watch: Aaron Gwin preseason practice runs at Windrock

World Cup downhill’s 2022 season is fast approaching and, and riders are building speed as they get ready for their debut in Lourdes, France. Aaron Gwin met up with former Intense Factory Racing teammate Neko Mulally for some preseason training and shared the footage.

The two rip down Windrock Bike Park, snagging some prime early season conditions at the Tennessee hill. Follow along with two of the U.S.A.’s top men’s downhill racers and start counting down the days to 2022 World Cup racing.

Aaron Gwin: Full GoPro Run at THE ROCK with Neko Mulally

What’s Gwin say?

Awesome day ripping perfect conditions at “The Rock” with my bro Neko. Shot on my GoPro Hero10 Black.