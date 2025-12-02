Adolf Silva actually shared the POV of his Rampage crash

When Adolf Silva crashed at 2025 Red Bull Rampage, it was a life changing moment. The horrifying crash left him hospitalized in the U.S. for weeks before finally being able to return home to Barcelona just recently.

Silva’s brought fans along on his recovery process so far with his Still Loco series on YouTube. Now he’s sharing what that fateful moment looked like from his perspective.

Ever positive, Silva shared his POV with the caption “The run that changed my life! Had way too much fun riding until then, Still Loco forever.”

Anyone who was watching the event live already have that run burned into our memories, making this hard to watch. I can’t imagine what it was like for Silva to go back and review the footage, let alone share it. Watch the run below. Then head back over to his Road2Recovery to support Silva’s ongoing recovery effort.