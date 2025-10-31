Adolf Silva breaks silence with raw recovery video

The freeride world went quiet after Adolf Silva under-rotated a double backflip during the Rampage finals and crashed with terrifying force. He was airlifted from the venue. For more than a day there was only one on-air update: he was conscious. Then a short message from hospital calmed a global audience.

“After this first day in the hospital I want to thank everyone for their thoughts overnight. I do have a lower back injury and my focus is on my recovery. It’s great to have my family here and feel all the support from all of you guys. Thank you, Loco.”

Silva’s latest video goes further. Speaking from his hospital bed, he lays out the injuries and the plan.

“I tried to do a double flip off my last drop, ended up under rotating and broke my back. My T2 and T3 were broken and dislocated all the way down to T6. I also broke my sternum and six ribs.” After a five-hour surgery, “they managed to put my back straight and fix the cracks with plates and screws.” Right now, he says, “I cannot feel from the chest down. We’re going to see how it evolves and what the hard work brings us.”

‘Still Loco’ starts now

Silva is turning the silence into a series.

“We decided to start these videos where we’re going to be doing weekly updates for everyone to be able to see what my progress is, what we are doing and what this new journey is bringing for me.”

The series will post every Friday on YouTube. The goal is bigger than bike talk.

“We want to try to inspire as much people as possible and help anyone that might be finding themselves in situations like this. And show everyone what going through a spinal injury means because it’s way more than what we can all think about.”

He does not flinch from the hard parts. Breathing hurts. Talking takes effort.

“You never think about this stuff until you are in this situation. It’s not just being in a wheelchair. There’s a lot more behind that wheelchair that changes.”

Community rallies through Road 2 Recovery

Alongside the video updates, Silva’s camp has launched a financial assistance campaign through the Road 2 Recovery Foundation to support the long haul. Funds will go toward ongoing medical care, intensive rehabilitation, travel and accessibility needs as his team works to bring him home and set up for independence. Spinal cord recovery is a marathon measured in months and years. Daily therapy, adaptive equipment and home modifications are costly. The campaign gives fans and industry a way to turn well wishes into real help.

The next checkpoint

Expect weekly Friday drops on his channel. Expect honesty over hype. And expect a community that keeps showing up. In his words, “This is going to be a long journey, but I have no doubt that we’ll get through it. And we will be back having fun with big toys at some point.”