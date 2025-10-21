Adolf Silva confirms he is awake and recovering after horrific Rampage crash

The entire freeride world went silent when Adolf Silva attempted a double backflip off one of the biggest drops ever attempted in competition and crashed with terrifying force. He was airlifted from the Rampage site immediately. The broadcast shared only one brief update: he was conscious.

For over 24 hours, there were no further official details. Riders, media and fans waited. Last night, Silva himself spoke.

His first words: “My focus is on recovery”

From hospital, Silva issued a short message to his followers:

“After this first day in the hospital I want to thank everyone for their thoughts overnight.

I do have a lower back injury and my focus is on my recovery.

It’s great to have my family here and feel all the support from all of you guys.

Thank you, Loco”

Those few sentences were enough to release a global wave of relief.

Comments flooded in instantly. From fellow pros and Rampage icons to everyday fans who witnessed the crash live:

“Thinking of you brother.”

“Healing vibes and prayers for the best recovery possible.”

“Toughest dude I know.”

“The MTB fam is all with you.”

Even Cam Zink, who knows as much about surviving worst-case scenarios as anyone, visited Silva in person and shared a photo with the caption:

“Count your blessings Te quiero, hermano.”

No speculation

We will not be reporting further on his injuries or recovery specifics until an official statement, from either Silva or Red Bull, is released to the public.

A moment that won’t be forgotten

Silva’s attempt was one of the most committed moves ever seen at Rampage. A double backflip off a drop. The kind of swing at history that defines this sport.

For now, all that matters is that Adolf is awake, surrounded by family and focused on healing. The freeride community; riders, fans and legends alike, will be right here, sending love, strength and patience his way.