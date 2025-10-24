Adolf Silva recovering after major Rampage crash

The freeride world went quiet when Adolf Silva attempted a double backflip off one of the biggest drops ever seen at Red Bull Rampage and crashed with terrifying force. He was airlifted from the venue. During the live show, the only on-site update was that he was conscious.

For more than a day there was no official detail. Then Silva spoke from hospital: “After this first day in the hospital I want to thank everyone for their thoughts overnight. I do have a lower back injury and my focus is on my recovery. It’s great to have my family here and feel all the support from all of you guys. Thank you, Loco.”

Those few sentences released a wave of relief. Messages poured in from riders, industry and fans: “Thinking of you brother.” “The MTB fam is all with you.” Cam Zink visited and shared a photo with the caption, “Count your blessings. Te quiero, hermano.”

The fight for the road ahead

Silva has built a career on fearlessness, from dirt jumps outside Barcelona to the biggest stages in freeride. According to a Road 2 Recovery overview, he is facing a serious spinal injury and, today, has no sensation from the chest down. It is early. Outcomes will be measured in months and years. What has not changed is his spirit.

This is the guy who came back from a coma and a broken femur to land world’s firsts.

Road 2 Recovery launches financial assistance

A financial assistance campaign is live through the Road 2 Recovery Foundation, a nonprofit that supports injured professional athletes. Funds will go to Silva’s ongoing medical care, rehabilitation and transport to Barcelona, along with adaptive home and vehicle modifications and specialized mobility equipment. Daily therapy is expensive. So are accessibility upgrades and travel for family support. Every donation moves the needle on quality of life and long-term independence.

You can donate at road2recovery.com.

A moment that will not be forgotten

A double backflip off a drop is the kind of swing at history that defines Rampage. It demands calculation and commitment in equal parts. Silva took that swing. The outcome was devastating. The response has been immediate and human.

For now, all that matters is that Adolf is awake, with family, and focused on healing. The freeride community is with him for the long road ahead.