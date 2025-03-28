Akta: Canadian mountain bike apparel brand doing things its own way

Akta isn’t trying to be all things to all people. The Vancouver-based company is unapologetically mountain bike-specific—no moto crossover, no gravel dabbling and no lifestyle distractions. Just riding gear built for riders, by riders. Co-founder Travis Bilton knows the industry inside out. He’s done the corporate thing (Race Face, Fox, YT), and he’s also started from scratch (he launched his first brand, Lavan, in high school). After years designing for others, he decided it was time to build something better, from the ground up.

“I just wanted a brand that was purely mountain bike,” he says. “No motocross hand-me-downs. No race to the bottom on quality. Just gear we actually want to wear.”

Designed in BC, tested on the Shore

Akta’s gear is designed and developed in British Columbia and put through the wringer by local riders on real terrain—especially the rooty, rainy, shoulder-season kind. Bilton himself rides a ton and he’s the brand’s first product tester.

“Nothing goes into production until it’s been ridden hard and dialed in,” he says.

The result? A small but focused lineup of shorts, pants, gloves, jerseys knee pads that’s steadily expanding. They’re about to launch a waterproof riding vest.

Certified recycled

Long before sustainability was a marketing buzzword, Bilton was pushing for recycled materials at his previous jobs. Akta is his chance to actually follow through. Most of the fabrics are made from either post-consumer waste (like PET bottles and fishing nets) or post-industrial scraps, and many are certified BlueSign or GRS.

“I didn’t want sustainability to be a side note. It’s just the standard for how we do things,” he says.

Growing, not chasing growth

Now in its third season of sales, Akta is available through 30 plus Canadian retailers and online. It’s growing slowly—and on purpose.

“We don’t want to launch a bunch of products just for the sake of it,” Bilton says. “We’re building gear we believe in, at a pace that keeps the quality where we want it.”

They’re also supporting the scene where they can: sponsoring up-and-comers like Jack Menzies, donating gear to grassroots events and working with local photographers and filmmakers to create content that feels true to the sport.

More than just a jersey

In a category crowded with brand crossovers and endless discounting, Akta is carving out its own lane. It’s not chasing trends or competing on volume—it’s just building durable, well-made mountain bike gear for people who live for trail time.