Holmgren and Fortier preview Albstadt World Cup course

Albstadt, Germany brings World Cup cross country racing back this weekend, starting Friday with the short track XCC event. Pivot Cycles-OTE’s pair of Canucks, Gunnar Holmgren and Marc-Andre Fortier, are already on course.

The duo, who were the top two Canadian finishers in the elite men’s race one month ago at the Brazil World Cup, shared their preview of the Albstadt XCO course.

Albstadt may not have a reputation as the most technical course on the circuit. What it lacks in natural difficulty – roots and steep sections – it makes up for in speed and, well, awkwardness. Tight turns and slow-speed dro ps, extended climbs with loose corners and super-fast descents that leave little time for recovery before the next climb. Together, it makes for a very demanding race.

Pivot Cycles-OTE: 2022 Albstadt, Germany World Cup Preview

It is a very different type of course from Brazil and from next week’s race in Nove Mesto. That makes consistent speed at all three races harder.

Tune in live Friday and Sunday to cheer on Canada’s fastest in Germany.