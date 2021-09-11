Alex Volokhov’s “Svoboda” is a beautiful ode to fall riding

With the arrival of September comes that hint of coolness in the air, the first sign that summer is drawing to a close. In Svoboda, Alex Volokhov reminds us that often fall is the best time for riding. Especially if you’re out on the B.C. coast.

Svoboda isn’t explicitly about the changing seasons, just well timed to get us stoked on the return of wetter weather.

The film, a project with director Liam Mullany, is primarily an ode to the freedom of mountain biking – and freeriding. In that purpose, it’s a stunning big of riding, and filming from both rider and producer.

It’s also, in part, a tribute to creative spirit of late Canadian mountain bike icon, Jordie Lunn. The influence from the time those two riders spent together, Lunn and Volokhov, is clear in the beautifully constructed features that Svoboda is built around.

Svoboda ft. Alex Volokhov

From director Liam Mullany:

Svoboda is a Slavic word tied to an expression of freedom. Mountain bike athlete Alex Volokhov conveys that sense of creativity through his own riding and trail-building, with values further ingrained into him from the considerable time he spent with the late Jordie Lunn.

The cumulative months spent completely alone in the pouring rain hauling dirt or digging through difficult roots are completely justified in the pursuit of creation, and giving life to an idea built from the ground up.

Director: Liam Mullany

Edit: Aaron Larocque, Liam Mullany

1st AC: Max McCulloch

Still Photos: Margus Riga, Liam Morgan, Max McCulloch, Liam Mullany

Colour: Sam Gilling

Post-Production Sound: Keith White Audio

Special Thanks: Raw Camera Company, Brightside Cinema, Aaron Gray, Liam Morgan, Kyle James

Project support from: Schwalbe Tires, Rocky Mountain, FSA Components, SR Suntour

Music:

“When I Grow Up,” Written & Performed by Luke Atencio, Licensed through Musicbed.

“The Limit,” Written by Nicolás Jaar & Dave Harrington, Performed by Darkside, Licensed courtesy of Matador Records Ltd