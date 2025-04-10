All eyes on Araxá (again): Round two of the UCI world cup

The dust hasn’t even settled from last weekend and already the UCI Cross-country world cup is back for more in Araxá, Brazil. The tropical red clay, high humidity and loud Brazilian crowds made for an electric season opener, and now the world’s best endurance riders are lining up again—same venue, new race.

With fresh course features and only a few days of recovery, round two of the 2025 Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series is less of a clean slate and more of a continuation. For riders who came out swinging, it’s a chance to double down. For those who missed the mark, it’s a shot at redemption.

The podium protest isn’t over

Just like last week, it won’t just be the racing that fans are watching closely—it’s what happens after the race, too. The controversial removal of the five-rider podium by Warner Bros. Discovery is still front and centre. Last week, Nino Schurter and Lars Forster defied the new three-rider limit by stepping onto the stage after finishing fourth and fifth in the elite men’s XCO race. It wasn’t just a quiet protest—it was a statement. Both riders were fined 800 Swiss francs, but the message was loud and clear: the athletes want their five spots back.

With another elite race weekend on deck, the question looms—will riders follow protocol or keep pushing back?

Maxwell magic and the battle for back-to-back wins

In the women’s field, all eyes are on 23-year-old Kiwi Samara Maxwell. After taking her first elite XCO world cup win last Sunday—and a second-place finish in the short track—Maxwell has a shot at a historic Araxá double.

Canada’s Jenn Jackson had an incredible weekend last week with a sixth in both XCO and XCC. Plus Emilly Johnston has been cleared to race the XCO a scary crash last week. She’ll be sitting out the XCC tomorrow.

Specialized victory

In the men’s elite XCO, last week belonged to Specialized Factory Racing. Victor Koretzky and Christopher Blevins pulled away early and never looked back, working together like clockwork until Koretzky broke free late in the race. They were followed by Martin Vidaurre.

When to watch

Friday, April 11 (Short Track – XCC)

10:15 AM EST – UCI XCC world cup | women U23

10:55 AM EST – UCI XCC world cup | men U23

12:00 PM EST (Noon) – UCI XCC world cup | women elite

12:40 PM EST – UCI XCC world cup | men elite



Saturday, April 12 (Olympic – XCO)



8:00 AM EST – UCI XCO world cup | women U23

9:45 AM EST – UCI XCO world cup | men U23

11:45 AM EST – UCI XCO world cup | women elite

1:45 PM EST – UCI XCO world cup | men elite

Where to watch

In Canada you can watch the U23 events on the UCI YouTube channel here. For the elite events, the only way to watch it in Canada is on FloSports.

The real drama might be after the finish line

This weekend’s results will matter, but so will the optics. With the podium protest still fresh and the riders’ open letter still unanswered, there’s a bigger narrative unfolding in the background. As Rebecca Henderson said last week, even if they remain unheard, the mountain bike community has stood together to fight for its identity. Whether the podium holds three riders or five this weekend, everyone will be watching—not just for who wins, but for what comes next.