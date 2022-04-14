All the highlights from Brazil’s thrilling World Cup XCO

World Cup cross country racing has a sensational 2022 season launch, opening racing on an entirely new course in Brazil. The local fans were out in huge numbers, making a fantastic return to full crowds at cross country races.

Nino Schurter finally matched Julien Absalon’s World Cup win record, with his 33rd. The women’s race came down to a three-way battle on the last lap. And Canada’s next gen showed they have the form to step into the shoes of a now-retired Catharine Pendrel.

After all that hype, race fans now have to wait a month before Albstadt. The classic German World Cup venue is next on the calendar, running from May 6-8.

Until then, to keep the stoke going, there’s all kinds of highlights to relive the magic from Brazil.

Why We Need More MTB in Brazil: Highlights from Petrópli

Red Bull:

Racing at the Mercedes-Benz UCI MTB Cross-Country World Cup opening round in Brazil is a wrap & we couldn’t have asked for a better way to kick off a fresh season of XC racing.

With Henrique Avancini celebrating the world coming to his backyard, Rebecca McConnell finally getting her first World Cup win, and the legend Nino Schurter matching Julien Absalon’s record of 33 World Cup wins…this epic race had all the drama!

UCI: Men Elite XCO Petrópolis Highlights

UCI: Women Elite XCO Petrópolis Highlights