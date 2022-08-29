All the new and unreleased apparel from Whistler

Crankworx Whistler is all about celebrating bikes, racing and community. But there’s also plenty of new gear being released or, sometimes, not yet released.

This year, Rocky Mountain used the return of Crankworx to launch its first-ever line of riding apparel, Race Face put out a bunch of new gear and then its riders put it on the podium, Leatt previewed exciting things to come – plus some wild gold goggles special to Crankworx and Dharco pushed further from Australia into North America with some serious CanCon.

Check out what’s new, and what will be new soon in mountain bike apparel.

Rocky Mountain's first entry into riding apparel And it's a high-tech one, with Recco transponders A new line and a new take on the classic Rocky logo Even if you don't use Recco, Rocky has safety in mind Short pockets also have Recco hiding in them And a snazzy button combo to keep your pants up Rocky Mountain shorts look simple, but hide all kinds of features Like lazer-cut venting And a sneaky back stash pocket For a phone, a snack, a tube. Whatever you can fit in there.

Rocky Mountain released its first line of apparel at Crankworx. It may be the first riding kit the Canadian brand’s made but, after decades of riding bikes, the designers knew what they wanted – and didn’t want – going into the project. And there are several features that make each piece stand out. The main one is soft Recco RFID tags built into each piece. The tags carry emergency info and transmit it for short-range location tracking. Already popular in Europe, two big resorts (Whister and one in Quebec) are starting to use the technology. Rocky Mountain is the first to bring it to mountain bike-specific clothing.

There are also sneaky pockets, easy-access stash spots and other safety features. The line runs from shorts to very breathable bibs and a few kinds of t-shirts.

New riding kit from Race face runs from clean and understated to very bright New pants pack features including "Tall" options for pants Large vs. large tall For colours between shorts and pants. Understated black technical shirts With a bit more happening on the back, but still not too loud. And casual, but very bright line of shirts

Race Face rolled out a big re-work and expansion of its Indy, Traverse and Commit apparel lines going into Crankworx. Several pieces could already be seen hitting the podium on Jesse Melamed and Remi Gauvin, including the new “clay” coloured Indy pants. In a very welcome move, the trail pants made for big days of pedaling now come in regular and tall lengths. There are also new more casual-look (and/or very bright) commit jerseys and breathable Traverse shorts.

Leatt's Crankworx-special gold goggles signed by athletes like Georgia Astle and Evan Wall The goggles came with a "Science of Thrill" box to keep that treasure safe Depending how much thrill (or science) you want, Leatt's goggles are tough enough to stop a bullet (but the brand stresses that you really, really shouldn't try that at home) They have other features, too, like posts to fit full faces And excellent venting up top A onsie for (really) wet weather riding This clasp is a simple-but brilliant solution for when you want airflow, but don't want to turn your jacket into a cape Hart to photograph, but magnets hiding in the onesie's hood hold it in place over a helmet. There's even a kids-sized onsie, for easy cleaning after messy park laps Also available in just pants With a safe space for a phone. Women's jackets are part of the new line As are lighter, more pedal-friendly pants A really interesting addition to Leatt's footwear line is the new waterproof boot Full seal, with a ziper A clasp keeps water from dripping in from above Pull-string laces make getting the boots snug simple Only available in flats, to start. There's changes to the gravity shoe line, too Simpler design, with a lower profile A sock at the ankle keeps debris out Leatt inverts the waffle-sole for next years line More, extremely cute, kids-sized riding shoes And yes, Leatt still makes neck braces. The line expands with a new mid-range brace for next year

Leatt

Bright gold goggles signed by Leatt’s pro riders, including several Canadians, were the only “official” piece Leatt had to show off at Crankworx, but they weren’t the only apparel the South African brand brought to Whistler. A sneak peek at what’s to come revealed many promising details of what’s in store, soon, from the brand that now does way more than neck braces.

There's pro-line gear for top Canadian sponsored athletes like Magnus Manson and the Forbidden Synthesis team And regular, but still very colourful line of apparel Including very not-boring pants Team-issue gear from Dharco-sponsord outfits will soon be available to anyone Like Thibaut Daprela Kyle Strait has a very western-themed kit available Yehaw! Chills and Thrills is Dharco's casual line All the bright colour gloves to match your jerseys and pants

Dharco

Dharco is growing fast, especially in Canada. That could be because they support a fleet of Canada’s fastest. The Australian brand will – very soon – be selling pro replica jerseys, complete with all the same tech, so you can at least pretend you can ride as fast as Commencal/Muc-Off’s Amaury Pierron or Canadian junior Tristan Lemire.