ALN and Helly take top honours at 2025 Canadian Downhill Championships

The 2025 Canadian downhill championships went down at Sun Peaks this weekend, delivering everything a national-level race should: massive speed, technical chaos and a few tight battles right to the wire.

Andréane Lanthier Nadeau got her first downhill title and Johnathan Helly edged out a stacked elite men’s field to take his first-ever Canadian title. But the event was more than just a race, it was a reminder of how deep the field is in Canadian DH right now.

Even without injured defending men’s champ Jakob Jewett, the drama never let up.

Canada’s fastest put it all on the line

The weekend started with Friday practice, then seeding on Saturday. By Sunday, the crowd was buzzing and the Sun Peaks track was running prime.

On the women’s side, it came down to less than half a second between the top three. Mille Johnset took the win, but because Johnset is Norwegian, Andréane Lanthier Nadeau walked away with the national title after finishing just 0.039 seconds ahead of Lan.

“Didn’t think the sleeve was in the cards,” ALN posted after the race. “Nice treat! The future of Canadian women’s downhill is bright!”

Elite men’s race goes to the wire

In the elite men’s field, it was a barnburner between Helly, Henry Sherry and Bodhi Kuhn. Helly, who had a smooth seeding run and backed it up with a wild final, came out just 0.034 seconds ahead of Sherry for the win.

“That was a crazy day,” said Helly. “I was wild. I mean, I was unclipped off the top, just like sending it super hard. Hit a few corners super good, hit a few corners not so good and made it to the bottom. It was so close between me and Henry. I’m so stoked it was Henry—he was second, and like, tight—because we’ve raced together all year. We’ve literally done every single race together this year. So, it was cool. It’s been an awesome battle.”

Results

For a complete list of results head here.

Elite women

1st Place: Mille Johnset

Mille Johnset 2nd Place: Andréane Lanthier Nadeau (Canadian Champion)

Andréane Lanthier Nadeau (Canadian Champion) 3rd Place: Emmy Lan

Emmy Lan 4th Place: Sigourney de Jong

Sigourney de Jong 5th Place: Geza Rodgers

Elite men