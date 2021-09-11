“Ambitions” visits Laurie Arseneault at home in Quebec

When Emily Batty formed Canyon MTB Racing this spring, she announced her lone teammate for the 2021 season would be Laurie Arseneault. Now, Ambitions, the teams web series is checking out their teammate’s home in Terrebonne, Que.

Arseneault tours the best of Terrebonne, the local spots and best trails, while giving some insight into the backstory of this multiple time Canadian XC national champion.

Ambitions S2Ep4 – Home with Laurie Arseneault

What’s Emily Batty say about this episode of Ambitions?

In this episode of Ambitions, the team visits Laurie Arseneault for in her hometown of Terrebonne, Quebec. Everything from bikes, fishing, family and friends, we take a deeper look at how she began in cycling and some of the sacrifices she makes on the daily to make it all happen.

