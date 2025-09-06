Americans dominate at XCM World Championships

The 2025 UCI Cross-country Marathon (XCM) World Championships unfolded today across 125 punishing kilometres of the Swiss Alps. From Verbier to Grimentz. And much like the Leadville 100 earlier this year, Americans Keegan Swenson and Kate Courtney proved untouchable. Just weeks after winning in Leadville, the pair matched their performances on the global stage, riding to victory over high alpine passes and centuries-old villages.

Swenson withstands the Alps

Keegan Swenson, best known for his gravel dominance and growing multi-discipline reputation, took control of the men’s race after nearly four hours in the saddle. He clawed into the lead by the Evolène checkpoint and never looked back. The 31-year-old American crossed the finish in 6:01:44, holding off Italy’s Samuele Porro by just 25 seconds.

It was a smart and calculated ride from Swenson, on a course that crested 2,787 metres at the Pas de Lona.

“This is a special one,” he said post-race, soaked in sweat but grinning. “Racing in the Alps is always brutal. But winning here, that’s unforgettable.”

Courtney claims rainbow in a second discipline

Kate Courtney’s ride was a masterclass in pacing and composure. She went to the front early with Swiss rider Anna Weinbeer and never relinquished control. After distancing the field before the halfway mark, Courtney cruised through the checkpoints with a growing lead. By the final Moiry pass, she was nearly four minutes clear of the field.

Courtney crossed the line in 7:10:11 to take her second career world title. This time in the marathon discipline, seven years after claiming her XCO rainbow jersey in Lenzerheide.

“This one feels just as sweet,” she said. “To win in Switzerland again and in a completely different format, is wild.”

Leadville déjà vu

If the names sound familiar, they should. Both Swenson and Courtney won this year’s Leadville 100. Arguably the most prestigious endurance MTB race in North America. Saturday’s performances confirm what many suspected: the two Americans are peaking at exactly the right time. And Leadville was the perfect preparation for this year’s Worlds.

Their wins also shine a light on the growing overlap between gravel, marathon and World Cup-level XC racing.

What’s next?

The XCO and downhill races cap off a packed week of racing at the 2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships. Downhillers like Jackson Goldstone and Gracey Hemstreet are aiming for podiums. Sunday could deliver more history for North American riders.