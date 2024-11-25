Amphibious canoe/biking across Loch Ness

For Ben Kilner, building a canoe from scratch was merely the beginning. After crafting a lightweight wooden and fabric vessel, he pushed the limits of ingenuity, transforming it into an amphibious adventure machine using salvaged bike parts. His mission? To cross the Scottish Highlands twice—one way by water via the Caledonian Canal and Loch Ness, and the other by land along the rugged Great Glen Way.

Setting out

Kilner’s water journey began in Fort William, not without hiccups. A crack along the canoe’s gunwale, caused by improper loading, forced a late-night repair with stainless bolts. A test paddle revealed no further damage, but swarms of midges kept the evening memorable. “If you go along with your mouth open, it’s enough nutrients for days,” Kilner joked.

By Day 2, Kilner was gliding along the serene waters of Loch Lochy. His heavily laden canoe proved a balancing act and steep, brambly banks made finding launch points a chore.

Day 3 brought rising winds and waves on Loch Oich, pushing the limits of Kilner’s craft. Deploying a compact sail added speed but couldn’t fully counter the choppy waters. “Some waves were definitely higher than the sides of the boat,” he recounted. Despite the challenges, Kilner reached calmer waters by evening, saved from a grueling portage by a kind lock keeper.

The vastness of Loch Ness

Day four saw Kilner approach Loch Ness, where anticipation and nerves collided. “It’s a lot bigger than Loch Lochy,” he noted, bracing for larger waves. To his relief, the first stretch remained manageable.

More than a personal challenge, Kilner’s journey supported A Leg to Stand On, a charity providing mobility devices to children in developing countries. “Mobility is something you don’t realize the importance of until you lose it,” he reflected, urging support for the cause.

By Day 5, Kilner reached Inverness and the North Sea, marking the end of his water leg. Rain, mist and occasional sunshine defined the quintessentially Scottish weather. The craft’s custom paddle feet and two-wheel-drive system endured admirably, though the strain on his contraption hinted at the challenges ahead.

Turning around

The land return to Fort William brought a new set of hurdles. The Great Glen Way, with steep inclines and rough terrain, pushed Kilner’s engineering—and patience—to the brink. Early in the journey, the drivetrain began slipping, a sprocket folded under strain, and chains stretched beyond safe limits. Temporary repairs and parts donated by generous locals kept him moving forward.

Ticks, midges and brutal weather tested his endurance. “Lyme disease is a real concern, but sweating buckets in long sleeves wasn’t an option,” he admitted. Despite the discomfort, wild blueberries along the trail offered small, joyous reprieves.

As Kilner descended precarious slopes, poor brakes and a top-heavy load required painstaking control. “One failure and the whole boat would be out of action,” he said. But the camaraderie of strangers kept him going. Locals like Alan and his son Thomas delivered parts and even hauled Kilner’s luggage up steep sections, earning his gratitude.

Mission accomplished

On day eight, Kilner and his amphibious canoe—fondly dubbed “Wee Hen”—reached Fort William and the Atlantic. “Mission complete,” he declared, reflecting on a journey defined by perseverance, creativity and the generosity of others.

The project raised £4,500 for A Leg to Stand On, funding prosthetic limbs for 22 children. “Each prosthetic empowers a child to regain mobility and independence,” Kilner shared, hopeful that his adventure might inspire others to push boundaries.

If you want to see more from this wacky and incredible adventure, check out part one here and part two here.