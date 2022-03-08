Amy Ertel tours Whistler’s best tech trails

What’s the best tech trail in Whistler Bike Park? Why not ask a local.

Born in Whistler and raised in the Bike Park, 19-year-old Amy Ertel knows every inch of the world-famous trails by heart. The downhill and enduro racer breaks down her favourite tech trails, including tips on how to ride them.

Breaking Down the Best Tech Trails in Whistler with Amy Ertel

What’s GT say about Ertel’s Whistler selection?

Original Sin, Filthy Ape, No Joke, Samurai Pizza Cat, Fade to Black Ho Chi Min, Dual Slalom – Whistler local Amy Ertel takes us down her favorite trails and gives up the insider tips so you can ride like a local.