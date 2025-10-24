An afternoon on Orbea’s Rallon DH

Orbea delivered an incredibly interesting bike with its new Rallon. While many brands offer adjustable travel and geometry, none go so far as the Rallon. Orbea sells the new frame as both a downhill and enduro bike. That is quite a lot of ground to cover, and the Spanish brand has some innovative tricks to do so without compromising either purpose. Which makes sense, as this is their pro-level race bike for the team’s enduro and downhill athletes and already has World Cup wins to its name.

When we had the chance to ride the Rallon DH for an afternoon, we jumped at the opportunity to find out just how well an enduro frame could function as a downhill bike.

Orbea Rallon: Downhill or Enduro? Yes.

With such a wide range of riding covered by one frame, the Rallon looks very different in downhill or enduro configuration. But it is sill the same frame, just with a different “Gravity Link” bracket.

In downhill form, the Rallon has 200mm rear travel and sells with a 203mm fork. The carbon fibre frame only works with mixed 27.5″/29″ wheels in DH mode. There’s still downtube frame storage, quite unique among DH frames, as well as a space to add weights to the Gravity Link. It has an adjustable HTA between 62.95 and 63.7-degrees.

In enduro mode, the same Rallon frame has 170mm rear wheel travel and comes with a 180mm fork. It can run mixed or 29″ wheels, still has a downtube storage and the option to carry weights and is still a carbon fibre frame. HTA runs from 63 to 64.25-degrees.

Both frames use a flip-chip to adjust shock progressivity by five per cent. An angle-adjust headset adds more customization. There are also two chainstay lengths: 442mm or 450mm. They are interchangeable, but not adjustable (you pick which one you want when ordering). There’s also impressive clearance for dropper posts, with a 240mm-travel post fitting into the steep seat tubes of even the small frame.

Both versions come with a lifetime frame warranty from Orbea and are sold in four sizes: S, M, L, XL.

Gravity Link brings options and pro-level tech to production

At the core of the Rallon frame is the Gravity Link. This is the key to unlocking both downhill and enduro potential of the frame. It’s not the actual linkage, but where the shock attaches. Three different Gravtiy Links are available: one for DH, one for MX enduro, one for 29″ enduro configurations. The Gravity Link also houses the flip chip to adjust shock progressivity.

Quite interesting is that Orbea also designs the Gravity Link to house frame weights. It even supplies three weights designed to attach to the link. A 395g, 95g and 93g weight allow you to tune the ride characteristics of the Rallon for. your style and different tracks. One, two or all three bolt directly to the Gravity Link, easily accessible through a lower compartment on the underside of the Rallon frame.

While frame weights are very much a thing on the World Cup downhill circuit, not many (any?) production frames officially allow this, let alone promote it as an option for consumers. That brings pro-level tunability to us masses in an offical capacity, beyond just taping stuff to your bike.

Orbea Rallon DH Rallon's come with one of two chainstay length options. But it's not a flip chip The Gravity Link sets the travel, but also securely holds weights, if you so choose That lives tucked down near the BB, but easily accessible from the underside of the frame Rallon, whether its DH or enduro How many DH bikes have downtube storage compartments? Rallon also has an angle adjust headset OQUO wheels from Orbea Gulevich is running new Shimano XTR 8220 levers With the brand's Saint DH group And massive Galfer Shark rotors

An afternoon on the Rallon DH

When we had the opportunity to spend an afternoon at Whistler Bike Park on an Orbea Rallon DH, it wasn’t just anyone’s Rallon DH. It was Canadian freeride icon Geoff Gulevich’s Rallon DH. That meant it was decked out in OQUO wheels from Orbea and a raft of other very nice, not entirely stock parts. It also meant that, since Gully’s, uh, a way better rider than us (and 99 per cent of anyone reading this), set up quite a bit stiffer than I normally would.

Still, it was really easy to have a very fun time on the Rallon. Since Orbea designs the bike to push towards the race side or park side of DH riding, it was right at home at WBP. The incredibly low weight bias of the bike and impressive stand-over make it easy to move around on the bike, or to move the bike around under you. The MX wheels complement that low weight, making the Rallon quick to move around on trail and easy to turn for a big bike without it feeling twitchy or unstable.

An afternoon on a bike isn’t enough to get really deep into the details, especially when there are so many different ways to set the bike up, even just in DH mode. But it is enough to say that the Rallon DH is defintiely a downhill bike, not just an enduro frame with a big fork. You know, if the World Cup wins hadn’t proven that already. It’s great to see Orbea with a full-on DH bike, especially one with so many interesting design elements and, because this also matters, absolutely stunning appearance.

Orbea Rallon DH: Pricing and availability

In Canada, Orbea offers the Rallon DH as a frame only option for $5,800 or as the $11,000 Rallon D-LTD. The Rallon in enduro configuration comes in three models, ranging from $7,800 to $13,300 or as a frameset for the same price as the Rallon DH.