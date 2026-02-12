Andréane Lanthier Nadeau ends decade-long World Cup career

After a decade-long and storied career, Andréane Lanthier Nadeau is calling time on her World Cup career. The Quebec-born rider, known to many as ALN, made the announcement ahead of the 2026 World Cup season.

Lanthier Nadeau’s announcement was met immediately with congratulations on a stellar racing career from all corners of mountain biking.

“I’m proud of how I’ve carried myself; with authenticity, empathy, and passion. Podiums, losses, near-wins, that’s a small part of what living from my passion meant for me,” ALN said of the race portion of her career.

From cross country to cross-over

Before the endure fame, ALN started her race career on the cross country circuit. After representing Canada on the XC bike at world championships, Lanthier Nadeau’s focus shifted to the emerging enduro race circuit. This immediately suited her strong technical skills and commitment on the bike.

ALN quickly found success on the Enduro World Series stage, landing a pair of podium finishes in 2016. Numerous EWS podiums would follow over the next 10 years. That success helped establish ALN as an international force in enduro and helped establish Canada on the international scene. Lanthier Nadeau later landed several Canadian enduro national titles, once that event was created.

“Trying to be the best in the world is a dream life and it is also brutal. Somewhere along the way my self-worth got tied to my results and I want that to be different for me in the future,” ALN says, describing why she’s pressing pause now. “In the middle of the ‘25 season I truly felt a shift, I didn’t want things to be about my performance anymore; I no longer had that urge to be the absolute best.”

Along the way, ALN also added wins at events like Tweedlove, Squamish Enduro, Pemberton Enduro, Canadian National Enduro Series, BC Enduro Series, TransBC Enduro and, during the 2020 season, Crankworx Summer Series.

Much of that time was spent with the Rocky Mountain enduro team. ALN, along with Jesse Melamed and Remi Gauvin, formed the core of the Rocky Mountain program for the bulk of that team’s existence. After her time at Rocky Mountain, ALN formed and led the Commencal 7Mesh program. For two seasons, she raced as part of that trio alongside Elliot Jamieson and WeiTien Ho.

Influence outside of the race tape

ALN didn’t just lead through results. As the many, many comments on her retirement announcement show, she actively helped support the next generation of racers. Through official mentoring as part of the Ride Like a Girl program to less official support, and just a generally open and personable approach to being a professional athlete, Lanthier Nadeau is a role model on and off of the bike.

Retiring from racing, not bikes

Lanthier Nadeau was quick to point out that this is the end of her World Cup career, not her time on bikes. While the EDR roams around Europe this summer, the Canadian will be busy. What that will look like isn’t set in stone just yet.

“I love biking so much; I want my next contribution to be meaningful, grounded, and happy. One that helps others enjoy biking as much as I do.”