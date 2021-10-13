Andreu Lacondeguy crashes out of Red Bull Rampage

Andreu Lacondeguy is out of Red Bull Rampage after a hard crash in practice on Tuesday. The Catalan freerider shared his injury – and video of his heavy hit – on Instagram.

Lacondeguy over jumped a big step down in his line, going over the bars and hitting the ground hard.

“This is one of the most painful moments of my career, mentally and physically,” Lacondeguy said, adding “The broken bones hurt but not being able to ride the event after all I have been through this last year is what hurts the most.”

Lacondeguy’s full post



I wish that I would never had to post this but it is what it is. I had a terrible crash last night on my first practice for Rampage. I over jumped a technical section of my line and ended up hitting the ground harder than I ever did. Gonna get surgery early next week to get all fixed and I hope I can start moving in the next 3 days. This is one of the most painful moments of my career, mentally and physically , the broken bones hurt but not being able to ride the event after all I’ve been trough this last year is what hurts the most.

I Want to thank my team Lluis Lacondeguy and Marc McClure for all the hard work and all the help , also big thanks to High5 Events and his medical team for getting me out of the mountain in one piece, also huge thanks to all the riders and diggers for the help and kind messages, I wish you all the best on the next days and I hope everything works out for you guys