Andrew L’Esperance and Rob Britton take on the 2025 Cape Epic

In March 2025, mountain biker/gravel racer Andrew L’Esperance and former road cycling pro Rob Britton will team up for the Cape Epic, one of the most grueling mountain bike stage races in the world. The eight-day race through South Africa’s Western Cape is known as the, “Tour de France of mountain biking.” It attracts top talent from across disciplines. For L’Esperance, a veteran of mountain bike stage racing and Britton, a road racer turned gravel and endurance specialist, this partnership represents both a challenge and an opportunity to push their limits in a uniquely demanding format: pairs racing.

A race like no other

The Cape Epic is not just another mountain bike race. It blends elements of cross-country racing, marathon endurance and stage-race strategy into a relentless test of skill and resilience. Riders tackle over 600 kilometers of rugged terrain, with grueling climbs and unpredictable conditions.

L’Esperance, who has raced extensively in stage races, explains why the format appeals to him:

“I like that there are multiple chances—it’s not just a one-and-done event. It’s about stringing together seven or eight days of high performance. It’s not over until it’s over. Each day wears athletes down and that dynamic makes it really interesting.”

This year, the Cape Epic introduces a unique 60-kilometer time trial stage, adding an extra tactical element to the race. Riders must strategize not just for endurance but also for outright speed across multiple disciplines.

Why pairs racing?

Unlike most mountain bike races, the Cape Epic has a pairs competition. Teams of two must ride together, staying within two minutes of each other at all times and their finishing time is determined by the second rider across the line. Success is not just about individual performance but about leveraging each teammate’s strengths.

“Cycling is such an individual sport, especially where I came from in world cup mountain biking and gravel racing,” L’Esperance says. “Pairs racing is completely different—it’s about teamwork, strategy and using each other’s strengths to get the best possible outcome.”

With his background in stage racing and technical mountain biking skills, L’Esperance will provide the experience needed to navigate the course efficiently. Meanwhile, Britton brings deep knowledge of endurance racing and a mental toughness honed from years in the pro peloton and ultra-endurance events.

An unlikely team

L’Esperance initially planned to race with longtime teammate Sean Fincham, but when the timing didn’t come together, he turned to Britton. While Britton is best known as a road racer—having won the Tour of Utah and competed in major stage races—he has spent the past few years racing gravel and mountain bike events, including BC Bike Race and TransRockies.

“Rob is no chump,” L’Esperance says with a laugh. “He’s been top five at BC Bike Race and TransRockies. But what he really brings to this is stage race experience. He knows how to manage efforts over a long race and stay strong deep into a competition.”

Britton’s recent forays into ultra-endurance cycling also make him an intriguing fit for the Cape Epic. His bikepacking and long-distance exploits have given him a different perspective on suffering and endurance—something that could prove invaluable in the later stages of the race.

“Experiences like that really change you,” L’Esperance notes. “They teach you how to handle fatigue, how to push through when it gets really hard.”

What’s the goal?

While the duo isn’t expecting to challenge for the overall win, L’Esperance and Britton are aiming to be competitive.

“I don’t think we’ll be in a position to race for the win, but I think we can target some stage results,” L’Esperance says. “Rob would probably need a bit more mountain bike background to stay with the very front, but I think there will be opportunities to be aggressive and go for something.”

Beyond results, they are also embracing the adventure. The Cape Epic is a bucket-list event, and for two riders who have built their careers in different corners of the sport, it’s a chance to push themselves in a new way.

“We just want to have a good crack at it and enjoy the experience,” L’Esperance says.

A first for Canadian cycling?

Interestingly, there hasn’t been a truly competitive all-Canadian team targeting the Cape Epic. L’Esperance sees this as an opportunity to give Canadian fans a team to rally behind.

“There have been Canadians in the race before, but it’s usually a mix of a Canadian and an international rider. I think it’d be cool for people to follow along and cheer for us as ‘Canada’s Cape Epic team.’”

With shared sponsors—including Shimano, Fox, Easton and Race Face—the duo will also be representing their brands on the world stage, adding another layer of motivation to their campaign.

A partnership built on friendship and experience

L’Esperance and Britton are no strangers. Their friendship dates back to when they both lived in Victoria. Most notably, they took on an eight-day ride from the northern border of California to Los Angeles, covering far more mileage than they will at Cape Epic but in a vastly different setting.

“We definitely got to know each other really well on that trip,” L’Esperance says. “We travel well together, we get along and we have a lot of fun. That’s a big motivation, too.”

As they prepare to take on the ultimate test in mountain biking, their unique blend of skills, endurance and camaraderie might just make them one of the most interesting teams to watch.