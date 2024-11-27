Andrew L’Esperance on 2024 and the end of the Maxxis Factory Racing team

After Maxxis Factory Racing announced the end of the team in 2025, we caught up with Andrew L’Esperance.

What were your goals for the 2024 season?

My goals for the 2024 season were focused on the BC Bike Race, MTB Marathon Nationals and LifeTime Grand Prix events. I wanted to repeat the wins at both BC Bike Race and Marathon Nationals and I was aiming for a podium at a LTGP round. I didn’t necessarily hit all these goals, but I managed some rides I was very proud of throughout the season.

So how did the season go?

This season went well overall. There were days where I was really happy with the performance. Other days where I was happy with most of the performance but missing an important bit when it mattered. I would say I had some of the most fun I had ever had racing this year. But I lacked a little something to get the results I was aiming for.

There are so many highlights from the season, so I will share a few. At BC Bike Race, my teammate Sean and I went 1-2 everyday. We pushed each other to the absolute limit. On the final day we were separated by less than 30 seconds after seven days of racing. It all came down to the last stage. In the end he rode better on the final day, but I was honestly so proud of what we did together and what he had achieved on the last day.

Another day that stood out was the final stage of Andalucia SHC mountain bike stage race in Spain. Andalucia is a pairs stage race, meaning you race with a partner. The final day was a time trial. We rode together well all week but came together on another level on the last day. We were riding strong and confident and we could feel the win we were chasing in the previous five days of racing. Somehow, we did it and took the final stage by one second. That was an awesome experience and keep an eye out, you might see us at the big MTB stage races in 2025.

Finally, BWR Utah and SBT Gravel stand out as good days on the bike. I finished third and seventh but they are memorable because of how I raced them. I am typically a very measured and calculated racer, but for these ones I went full send. There are probably some lessons from those experiences for me.

Okay, one more. Rob Britton and I started off 2024 with a ride down the coast of California. It was big point to point days over incredible terrain for eight-days. It was such an incredible experience and I think it helped set me up for some good early season form. We rode with plenty of friends along the way and it was such a great adventure.

How did you achieve your goals?

Generally, my approach to racing is to put in the work in the early season to build a very solid base and then build on that throughout the year in specific blocks. I aim to be consistent throughout the year as opposed to going all-in on just a few events. I find the preparation for the variety of events in which I compete very interesting and engaging. For example, in May through July we go from preparing for a 200 mile (325 km) gravel race, Unbound, to prepping for a seven-day MTB stage race with BC Bike Race. The events are so different, but the training is complimentary and there is enough time in-between these events to prepare well and perform in both of them.

It is important to really pay attention to recovery throughout the season because it is so long. This season I raced from end of February though the end of October and the back end of the season really mattered. It is important how you spend your energy the whole year and important to get the recovery piece right.

Why are you successful?

I would say I am successful because I pay attention to the details, while keeping the bigger picture in mind and rolling with whatever happens when things inevitably goes wrong. I also think I am successful because I truly love this sport and everything that goes along with it. That helps keep me rolling when things are tough and helps me continue to put my everything into it.

What does the off season mean to you?

For me off-season is a time to take a break from the normal routine and change things up. In the off-season I try to spend extra time with family and spend time at home doing stuff I usually don’t get to do. I love to hike, run and ski and I can do all those things close to where I live in the Eastern Townships.

So you ski?

Yes! I learned to ski when I was five on family vacations, but until last 2022, I hadn’t been on skis in 10-plus years. We now live in a spot with four ski mountains within 30 minutes of us so I got back into it. I typically do ski-touring at resorts but am hoping to do some bigger trips in the future. It is a super great workout to complement the other winter training I do and just a great way to spend time outside, solo or with friends. I recently got a fat-bike, so I have some plans for some fat-bike commute to ski days to keep things interesting.

What are your goals for 2025?

I am not ready to share all my specific goals for 2025. Just aiming to continue to learn and improve in this sport. I have been racing bikes for over 20 years and still learning and improving every year. That’s a fun process. The off-road racing I am doing is in a very interesting spot. It’s evolving very quickly with equipment, preparation, types of events and more. In order to compete in these races you need to do a lot of things right. It’s a nice challenge.

Is this all you do? Do you have a day job?

MTB and gravel racing is my main job but I also do coaching on the side. I really enjoy the coaching. It gives me the opportunity to share everything I have learned so far and help others. I honestly get just as fired up when one of the athletes I coach has a breakthrough day on the bike as when it happens for me.

What team are you on?

For the last three years I have been racing on Maxxis Factory Racing. I have had a really great experience on that team and it allowed me a relatively smooth transition from World Cup XC racing to the off-road endurance side of the sport. For the first two years on the team I raced alongside my wife Haley. For the third year we brought on Sean Fincham with whom I have a long history.

Will you stay on that team?

Unfortunately, Maxxis Factory Racing will not be continuing in 2025. So I will not be continuing to race on that team. There are new plans in the works to get Sean and I to the races in 2025 and I will be sharing more on that in early 2025. Things are going well so far, but please get in touch with us if you have influence in a business that is aligned with cycling and a healthy active lifestyle.

How much support do they give you?

The support on MFR was very good. It was more of a traditional cycling team structure that is more common on the road and World Cup XC. We had a manager that would manage all the sponsorships, take care of all the logistics, support us on the ground and prepare and maintain all the equipment. This is not the common model currently in this gravel and MTB space. Most athletes and brands are working with a “privateer” model of support. There are advantages and disadvantages to both models and some sort of hybrid model seems to be best.

Anything else to add?

The only thing I would add is to encourage readers to choose a challenge to take on in 2025. The amount of satisfaction that I experience and that I observe from the athletes I coach, who commit to a goal, prepare for it and see it through, is incredible. It can be anything. It can be a bike packing trip, a long ride from home, a local gravel race or a MTB route you have never attempted. Yeah, just get out there, challenge yourself and I expect you will enjoy some benefits of this in other areas of your life.