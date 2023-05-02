Andrew L’Esperance podiums at Whiskey Off-Road

Andrew L’Esperance landed a big result in the classic Epic Rides cross country marathon, the Whiskey Off-Road Pro Backcountry race in Arizona over the weekend.

Pro Men

In the pro men’s race, Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz) added to his rapidly growing win list. The Santa Cruz rider followed up his Sea Otter Fuego XL victory by taking top honours in the Whiskey Off-Road Backcountry. Swenson’s winning time of 3:18:37 was more than three minutes faster than second-place finisher Cole Patton (Giant).

Andrew L’Esperance (Maxxis Factory Racing) followed 1:36 behind Patton, taking third in the Pro Men’s Race. Geoff Kabush was the next Canadian across the line. The veteran Yeti/Maxxis racer finished 17th in Arizona.

Pro Women

On the women’s side, Sofia Gomez-Villafane (Specialized) continued her excellent start to 2023. Adding to victories at Sea Otter and Belgian Waffle Ride, Gomez-Villafane narrowly edged out Alexis Skarda (Santa Cruz) for the Whiskey Off-Road Backcountry win by a single second after 4:05:55 of racing.

Deanna Miles (Veloccio) finished third.

Haley Smith (Maxxis Factory Racing) was the top Canadian in Prescott, finishing two seconds off of the extended podium in sixth place.

Full Results: 2023 Whiskey Off-Road Pro Backcountry