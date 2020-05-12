Anthill Films tells Legend of Tommy G

Belgian slopestyle star Thomas Genon has spent less time in the spotlight than usual lately, but his time hasn’t been idle.

In The Legend of Tommy G, Squamish’s Anthill Film’s finally shows what Genon has been up to. On the list? Smashing berms and casually defying the laws of physics.

Genon travels to the refreshed Bike Kingdom Lenzerheide to show off his latest tricks. Riding on water, pushing the sound barrier and more. Along with cameos from some of the greats of mountain biking, there’s Lenzerheide’s ultra-scenic backdrop of the Swiss Alps.

It’s a place suited to riding that’s a bit beyond believable. Perfect for Genon’s stunts. As he says:

“Write your own legend” – Tommy G

The Legend of Tommy G

Anthill Films is the Squamish-based production company behind some of the decade’s biggest movies. Lately, the Canadian crew has been digging into its vault. It has been showing a different movie free every weekend to keep riders entertained indoors during coronavirus.

From Bike Kingdom Lenzerheide:

“Every kingdom needs his legends and who better to answer this call for the Bike Kingdom Lenzerheide than Belgian ripper Thomas Genon. He welcomed this role with open arms, building upon his own legend with the support of no one less than Anthill Films. To see how Thomas rules his new kingdom, check out The Legend of Tommy G”